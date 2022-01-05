Weather-related closings and announcements for Wednesday, Jan. 5

SCHOOLS

Caledonia Public Schools: Closed Wednesday

Chatfield Public Schools: Closed Wednesday; Child Care Open; Activities to be determined.

Dover-Eyota Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; Elementary opens at 10:00, MSHS at 10:10

Fillmore Central Public Schools: Closed Wednesday; No PreK - SAC and Daycare will be open

Grand Meadow Public School: Closed Wednesday; E-Learning Day

Hayfield Community Schools: Closed Wednesday; SACC open regular hours

Hiawatha Valley Education District, Winona: Closed Wednesday; HVED ALC in Winona, PAES Labs in Kellogg and Caledonia, SAIL in Kellogg, and SPECTRUM in Caledonia

Hope Lutheran H.S., Winona: Closed Wednesday

Houston Public Schools: Closed Wednesday

Kingsland Public Schools: Closed Wednesday; Child care open; E-Learning Day

Lanesboro Public Schools: Closed Wednesday

LeRoy-Ostrander Schools: Closed Wednesday

Lewiston-Altura Public Schools: Closed Wednesday; No evening activities; Cardinal Club open.

Lyle Public Schools: Closed Wednesday

Mabel-Canton Public Schools: Closed Wednesday

Rushford-Peterson Schools: Closed Wednesday

Southland Public Schools: Closed Wednesday; No Morning Pre-School

Spring Grove Public Schools: Closed Wednesday

St. Charles Schools: Closed Wednesday; No evening activities; SACC open 6 a.m.-4 p.m.

Stewartville Public Schools: Closed Wednesday; No AM PreSchool. Tiger Time and Tots open regular hours

ORGANIZATIONS

None reported.

CITY ANNOUNCEMENTS

City of Chatfield: Snow Alert: Please remove vehicles from streets tomorrow morning 1/5 by 5:00am until 10:00am; Vehicles will be ticketed.