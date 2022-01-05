Weather-related closings and announcements for Wednesday, Jan. 5
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
SCHOOLS
Caledonia Public Schools: Closed Wednesday
Chatfield Public Schools: Closed Wednesday; Child Care Open; Activities to be determined.
Dover-Eyota Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; Elementary opens at 10:00, MSHS at 10:10
Fillmore Central Public Schools: Closed Wednesday; No PreK - SAC and Daycare will be open
Grand Meadow Public School: Closed Wednesday; E-Learning Day
ADVERTISEMENT
Hayfield Community Schools: Closed Wednesday; SACC open regular hours
Hiawatha Valley Education District, Winona: Closed Wednesday; HVED ALC in Winona, PAES Labs in Kellogg and Caledonia, SAIL in Kellogg, and SPECTRUM in Caledonia
Hope Lutheran H.S., Winona: Closed Wednesday
Houston Public Schools: Closed Wednesday
Kingsland Public Schools: Closed Wednesday; Child care open; E-Learning Day
Lanesboro Public Schools: Closed Wednesday
LeRoy-Ostrander Schools: Closed Wednesday
Lewiston-Altura Public Schools: Closed Wednesday; No evening activities; Cardinal Club open.
ADVERTISEMENT
Lyle Public Schools: Closed Wednesday
Mabel-Canton Public Schools: Closed Wednesday
Rushford-Peterson Schools: Closed Wednesday
Southland Public Schools: Closed Wednesday; No Morning Pre-School
Spring Grove Public Schools: Closed Wednesday
St. Charles Schools: Closed Wednesday; No evening activities; SACC open 6 a.m.-4 p.m.
Stewartville Public Schools: Closed Wednesday; No AM PreSchool. Tiger Time and Tots open regular hours
ORGANIZATIONS
None reported.
ADVERTISEMENT
CITY ANNOUNCEMENTS
City of Chatfield: Snow Alert: Please remove vehicles from streets tomorrow morning 1/5 by 5:00am until 10:00am; Vehicles will be ticketed.
Minnesota road conditions: