Weather-related closings and announcements for Friday, Jan. 14
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
SCHOOLS
Dover-Eyota Public Schools: Due to the predicted snowfall during travel times, Dover-Eyota Schools are closed Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
Austin Public Schools: Closed Friday
Blooming Prairie Schools: Closed Friday
Byron Public Schools: Closed Friday; PK open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., no evening activities
Caledonia Public Schools: Closed Friday
Hayfield Community Schools: Closed Friday; SACC open regular hours
Lanesboro Public Schools: Closed Friday
LeRoy-Ostrander Schools: Closed Friday
Pacelli Catholic School: Closed Friday
Owatonna Public Schools: Closed Friday
Riverland Community College: All campuses will open at 10 a.m. Friday
Stewartville Public Schools: Closed Friday; Flexible learning day. Tiger Time and Tots open.
Triton Public Schools: Closed Friday
