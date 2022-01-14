Weather-related closings and announcements for Friday, Jan. 14

SCHOOLS

Dover-Eyota Public Schools: Due to the predicted snowfall during travel times, Dover-Eyota Schools are closed Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

Austin Public Schools: Closed Friday

Blooming Prairie Schools: Closed Friday

Byron Public Schools: Closed Friday; PK open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., no evening activities

Caledonia Public Schools: Closed Friday

Hayfield Community Schools: Closed Friday; SACC open regular hours

Lanesboro Public Schools: Closed Friday

LeRoy-Ostrander Schools: Closed Friday

Pacelli Catholic School: Closed Friday

Owatonna Public Schools: Closed Friday

Riverland Community College: All campuses will open at 10 a.m. Friday

Stewartville Public Schools: Closed Friday; Flexible learning day. Tiger Time and Tots open.

Triton Public Schools: Closed Friday