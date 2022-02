Weather-related closings and announcements for Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022

SCHOOLS

Blooming Prairie Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay Tuesday

Caledonia Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay Tuesday; 2 hr late start on 2-22-22. SAC open as usual

Chatfield Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay Tuesday; No morning preschool. Valleyland is open.

Dover-Eyota Public Schools: Closed Tuesday

Fillmore Central Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay Tuesday; Morning Pre-School will be closed. SAC and Daycare will be open.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grand Meadow Public School: 2 Hour Delay Tuesday; No AM Pre-School

Hayfield Community Schools: 2 Hour Delay Tuesday; SACC open regular hours

Hiawatha Valley Education District, Winona: 2 Hour Delay Tuesday; HVED ALC in Winona, PAES Labs in Kellogg and Caledonia, SAIL in Kellogg, and SPECTRUM in Caledonia

Houston Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay Tuesday

Kingsland Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay Tuesday; Child Care Open; No PM preschool.

Lanesboro Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay Tuesday; No morning preschool

LeRoy-Ostrander Public School: 2 Hour Delay Tuesday

Lewiston-Altura Public Schools: Closed Tuesday; Cardinal Club is open.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mabel-Canton Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay Tuesday; No AM PreK

Rochester Beacon Academy: Closed Tuesday

Rochester Public Schools: Closed Tuesday

Rushford-Peterson Schools: 2 Hour Delay Tuesday; No AM Pre-School

Southland Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay Tuesday; No AM preschool

Spring Grove Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay Tuesday

Stewartville Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay Tuesday; No AM PreSchool. Tiger Time and Tots open regular hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

ORGANIZATIONS

Childrens Place Nursery School: Closed Tuesday

Rochester Center for Autism: Closed Tuesday; Rochester Center for Children also closed.

St. Columban Church - Preston: No 9AM Mass on 2/22

St. John's Wee Care - Stewartville: Closed Tuesday; (Planned day off on calendar)

CITY ANNOUNCEMENTS

City of Chatfield: Snow Alert: Please remove vehicles from streets by 5:00 am Tues morning 2/22 until 10:00 am Wed