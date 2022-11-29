Weather-related closings and announcements for Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
We are part of The Trust Project.
SCHOOLS
Rochester Public Schools: The following programs and activities are canceled:
- Elementary After School Academy (ASA) is canceled.
- Middle School After School is canceled.
- There will be no evening Activity Bus routes.
- Early Childhood Family Education (PAIIR) is canceled.
- ALC Night School is canceled. There will be no supper meal service at ALC.
- Community Education after-school and evening enrichment programs (preschool, youth, adult, and adults with exceptional abilities) are canceled. There will be no supper meal service at John Adams.
Roads throughout Southeast Minnesota are wet Tuesday as snow falls throughout the area.
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Both drivers were transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-St. Marys.
ORGANIZATIONS
None reported.
CITY ANNOUNCEMENTS
City of Chatfield: Snow Alert: Remove vehicles from city streets Tuesday 6 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Minnesota road conditions:
Jennifer Cuizapa is cooking up a new 1,323-square-foot sweet spot to be called Bombon in the Century Business Plaza building at 2571 Clare Lane NE. That’s a space not far from Century High School.
The bat, once common across northern Minnesota forests, has been decimated by white-nose syndrome.
The show's director, Amanda Leyawiin, speaks about the story, the audience experience, and what she thinks people will take away from the performance.
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.