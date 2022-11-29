SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Weather-related closings and announcements for Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.

School Closings.png
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
November 29, 2022 11:27 AM
SCHOOLS

Rochester Public Schools: The following programs and activities are canceled:

  • Elementary After School Academy (ASA) is canceled.
  • Middle School After School is canceled.
  • There will be no evening Activity Bus routes.
  • Early Childhood Family Education (PAIIR) is canceled.
  • ALC Night School is canceled. There will be no supper meal service at ALC.
  • Community Education after-school and evening enrichment programs (preschool, youth, adult, and adults with exceptional abilities) are canceled. There will be no supper meal service at John Adams.
ORGANIZATIONS

None reported.

CITY ANNOUNCEMENTS

City of Chatfield: Snow Alert: Remove vehicles from city streets Tuesday 6 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Minnesota road conditions:

Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
