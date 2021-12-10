Weather-related closings and announcements for Friday, Dec. 10

RELATED: Winter Storm Warning: Follow for latest updates A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 9 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday for parts of Southeast Minnesota.

SCHOOLS

Albert Lea Area Schools: Closed Friday; e-Learning Day.

Austin Public Schools: Closed Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blooming Prairie Public Schools: Closed Friday.

Byron Public Schools: Closing Early Friday;K-5 @12:40, 6-12 @1:00, PK close at 3:00 ; No afternoon preschool, no afternoon activities.

Caledonia Public Schools: Closing at 1:00 p.n. Friday; SAC open. No practices or activities.

Cannon Falls Area Schools: Closed Friday.

Chatfield Public Schools: Closed Friday; No Evening Activities; Valleyland will be open.

Dover-Eyota Public Schools: Closed Friday.

Goodhue Public Schools: Closed Friday.

Grand Meadow Public School: No PM Pre-School; SAC will remain open for one hour after closure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fillmore Central Public Schools: Closing at 12:30 p.m.; No afternoon PreK. SAC and Daycare will be open. No evening activities.

Hayfield Community Schools: Closing at 12:00 p.m. Friday; SACC Open, All after school activities Cancelled.

Hiawatha Valley Education District, Winona: Closed Friday; HVED ALC in Winona, PAES Labs in Kellogg and Caledonia, SAIL in Kellogg, and SPECTRUM in Caledonia.

Houston Public Schools: Closing at 12:45 p.m.

Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools: Closed Friday; After School Activities Cancelled; Knights Kids is open 7 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Wanamingo Site only.

Kingsland Public Schools: Closing at 1:00 p.m.; Child care open; No PM preschool.

Lake City Public Schools: Closed Friday.

Lanesboro Public Schools: Dismissing at 1:00 PM; No Evening Activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

LeRoy-Ostrander Schools: Closing at 1:00 p.m.

Lewiston-Altura Public Schools: Closing at 1:00 p.m. Friday; No Evening Activities; No afternoon preschool. Cardinal Club open.

Lyle Public Schools: Closing at 12:30 p.m.; After School Activities Cancelled.

Mabel-Canton Public Schools: Closing at 12:30 p.m.; No Evening Activities.

Owatonna Public Schools: Closed Friday.

Pacelli Catholic School: Closed Friday; Closed 12/10. Shamrock Zone will be open.

Pine Island Public Schools: Closed Friday; There will be no activities; Panther Pals will be open between the hours of 7:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. only at the Saint Paul Lutheran Church.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville Community Schools: Closed Friday; No Evening Activities.

Ridgeway Community School: Closed Friday.

Riverway Learning Community: School Work-from-home day; building is closed; Transportation cancelled.

Rochester Arts & Sciences Academy: Closed Friday; Child Care Open.

Rochester Beacon Academy: Closed Friday; WILD Day.

Rochester Catholic Schools: Closed Friday; Activities cancelled.

Rochester Central Lutheran School: The Clubhouse will be open from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Rochester Community & Technical College: Choir Concert Postponed; Rescheduled for Monday at 4 p.m.

Rochester Math and Science Academy: Closed Friday.

Rochester Montessori School: Closed Friday.

Rochester Public Schools: Closed Friday; SACC open at Northrop.

Rosa Parks Charter High School: Closed Friday.

Schaeffer Academy, Rochester: Closed Friday; All grades K-12 are closed, and tonight's Christmas Concert is postponed to Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m.

Southland Public Schools: Closing at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Spring Grove Public Schools: Closing at 1:00 p.m. Friday.

St. Charles Schools: Closing at 1:30 p.m.; No evening activities.

Triton Public Schools: Closed Friday; Activities Cancelled; No Preschool Classes; Cobra Care is closed.

Wabasha-Kellogg Public Schools: Closed Friday; The Falcon Nest is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Winona Public, Private & Charter: Closed Friday.

Zumbro Education District ALC/South Campus: Dismissing 2 Hours Early Friday.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa Public Schools: Closed Friday; Cougar Care will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 4:00 p.m. Pre-school screening scheduled for Friday is canceled.

ORGANIZATIONS

Ability Building Center, Rochester: All out-of-town transportation is canceled. In-town pick-ups on plowed streets and driveways only.

Austin Meals on Wheels: Services Cancelled Friday.

Austin YMCA Pre-School: Closed Friday

Austin YMCA School Aged Childcare: Closed Friday.

Community Food Response (CFR): Closed Friday.

LIFE Mower County: Friday Night Social Canceled Friday.

Kingdom Kids Pre-School, Rochester: Closed Friday.

Mower County Senior Center: Closed Friday.

Precious Pebbles Preschool, Rochester: Closed Friday.

Rochester Center for Autism: Closed Friday.

Rochester Grizzlies Hockey: Friday night's game vs. Mason City Toros has been postponed.

Salvation Army - Austin: Closed Friday; Services Cancelled; Main Office and Thrift Store will be closed Friday.

Wabasha County DAC: Closed Friday.

CITY ANNOUNCEMENTS

City of Chatfield: Snow Alert: Plows will be clearing streets throughout the day Fri 12/10 and Sat morning 12/11; Remove vehicles from streets by 10:00 a.m. Friday until 12:00 p.m. Saturday. Vehicles will be ticketed.

City of Lewiston: The City of Lewiston is declaring a snow emergency from Friday, Dec. 10th at 3 pm until Saturday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m. All vehicles will need to be off public streets or they will be ticketed and/or towed.

City of Red Wing: A snow emergency will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. According to the guidelines established in the Snow & Ice Control Policy, all vehicles parked on city streets designated as Snow Emergency Routes must be moved and must remain off these streets until noon on Saturday, Dec. 11.

City of Rochester: Due to the current and impending weather, the following closures will or have occurred:

Rochester Public Transit (RPT) will be ending routes between 7:45 – 8:15 p.m. More details can be found at www.rptride.com

AccessABLE Recreation programs cancelled today

National Volleyball Center closed today

Recreation Center closing at 2:00 p.m.

The Bookmobile will not be on the road today 12/10 or tomorrow, 12/11