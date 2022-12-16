SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather-related closings and announcements for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
December 15, 2022 08:25 PM
SCHOOLS

Fillmore Central Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; SAC and Daycare will be open. Morning PreK will be closed

Goodhue Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay

Zumbrota-Mazeppa Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay

CITY ANNOUNCEMENTS

City of Byron: Snow Emergency from 3am Friday to 10am Friday; No Street Parking - Tickets will be issued

City of Chatfield: No parking on city streets starting at 5:00 am until 10:00 am Friday (12/16)

City of Rochester: Seasonal parking requirements in effect Nov. 1 - March 1. For Nov. 29 park on odd side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. For Nov. 30 park on even side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. No parking 2 a.m. - 6 a.m. in downtown metered spots.

City of Stewartville: Stewartville has issued a snow alert effective 12 am thru 7 am on 12/16/22. ; Parking on City streets during an alert is prohibited and vehicles will be ticketed.

ORGANIZATIONS

None reported.

Minnesota road conditions:

Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
