Weather-related closings and announcements for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
SCHOOLS
Fillmore Central Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; SAC and Daycare will be open. Morning PreK will be closed
Goodhue Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay
Zumbrota-Mazeppa Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay
CITY ANNOUNCEMENTS
City of Byron: Snow Emergency from 3am Friday to 10am Friday; No Street Parking - Tickets will be issued
City of Chatfield: No parking on city streets starting at 5:00 am until 10:00 am Friday (12/16)
City of Rochester: Seasonal parking requirements in effect Nov. 1 - March 1. For Nov. 29 park on odd side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. For Nov. 30 park on even side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. No parking 2 a.m. - 6 a.m. in downtown metered spots.
City of Stewartville: Stewartville has issued a snow alert effective 12 am thru 7 am on 12/16/22. ; Parking on City streets during an alert is prohibited and vehicles will be ticketed.
ORGANIZATIONS
None reported.
Minnesota road conditions: