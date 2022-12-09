Weather-related closings and announcements for Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

SCHOOLS

Albert Lea Area Schools: e-Learning Day

Austin Public Schools: Closed

Blooming Prairie: Closed

Caledonia Area Public Schools: Closed

Chatfield Public Schools: Closed; Valleyland open. No activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dover-Eyota Public Schools: Closed

Fillmore Central Public Schools: Closed; SAC and Daycare will be open. No PreK

Grand Meadow Public Schools: Closed; E-Learning Day

Hayfield Community Schools: 2 Hour Delay; SACC open regular hours

Hiawatha Valley Education District, Winona: Closed; HVED ALC in Winona, PAES Labs in Kellogg and Caledonia, SAIL in Kellogg, and SPECTRUM in Hokah

Houston Public Schools: Closed; No Evening Activities

Lanesboro Public Schools: Closed

LeRoy-Ostrander Public School: Closed

ADVERTISEMENT

Lyle Public School: Closed

Mabel-Canton Public Schools: Closed

Pacelli Catholic School: Closed; SZ open

Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy: Closed. IQ Club is open to those families that need it.

Rochester Beacon Academy: Closed

Rochester Catholic Schools: Closed

Rochester Math and Science Academy: Closed

Rochester Montessori School: Closed

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester Public Schools: Closed; Please see District website for SACC info

Rosa Parks Charter High School: Closed

Rushford-Peterson Public Schools: Closed; Rushford-Peterson schools and R-P Kid's Club will be closed today.

Schaeffer Academy, Rochester: Closed

Southland Public Schools: Closed

Spring Grove Public Schools: Closed

St. Charles Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; SACC open regular time

St. John Lutheran School, Wykoff: Closed; No Eagle Care.

Stewartville Public Schools: Closed; Tiger Time open at Bonner.

CITY ANNOUNCEMENTS

City of Chatfield: Snow Alert: City crews will be plowing city streets from 4:00 AM until 12 PM Friday ; Please remove vehicles off the street during that time

City of Rochester: Seasonal parking requirements in effect Nov. 1 - March 1. For Nov. 29 park on odd side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. For Nov. 30 park on even side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. No parking 2 a.m. - 6 a.m. in downtown metered spots.

ORGANIZATIONS

None reported.