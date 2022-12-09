Weather-related closings and announcements for Friday, Dec. 9, 2022
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
SCHOOLS
Albert Lea Area Schools: e-Learning Day
Austin Public Schools: Closed
Blooming Prairie: Closed
Caledonia Area Public Schools: Closed
Chatfield Public Schools: Closed; Valleyland open. No activities.
Dover-Eyota Public Schools: Closed
Fillmore Central Public Schools: Closed; SAC and Daycare will be open. No PreK
Grand Meadow Public Schools: Closed; E-Learning Day
Hayfield Community Schools: 2 Hour Delay; SACC open regular hours
Hiawatha Valley Education District, Winona: Closed; HVED ALC in Winona, PAES Labs in Kellogg and Caledonia, SAIL in Kellogg, and SPECTRUM in Hokah
Houston Public Schools: Closed; No Evening Activities
Lanesboro Public Schools: Closed
LeRoy-Ostrander Public School: Closed
Lyle Public School: Closed
Mabel-Canton Public Schools: Closed
Pacelli Catholic School: Closed; SZ open
Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy: Closed. IQ Club is open to those families that need it.
Rochester Beacon Academy: Closed
Rochester Catholic Schools: Closed
Rochester Math and Science Academy: Closed
Rochester Montessori School: Closed
Rochester Public Schools: Closed; Please see District website for SACC info
Rosa Parks Charter High School: Closed
Rushford-Peterson Public Schools: Closed; Rushford-Peterson schools and R-P Kid's Club will be closed today.
Schaeffer Academy, Rochester: Closed
Southland Public Schools: Closed
Spring Grove Public Schools: Closed
St. Charles Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; SACC open regular time
St. John Lutheran School, Wykoff: Closed; No Eagle Care.
Stewartville Public Schools: Closed; Tiger Time open at Bonner.
CITY ANNOUNCEMENTS
City of Chatfield: Snow Alert: City crews will be plowing city streets from 4:00 AM until 12 PM Friday ; Please remove vehicles off the street during that time
City of Rochester: Seasonal parking requirements in effect Nov. 1 - March 1. For Nov. 29 park on odd side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. For Nov. 30 park on even side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. No parking 2 a.m. - 6 a.m. in downtown metered spots.
ORGANIZATIONS
None reported.
