SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Weather-related closings and announcements for Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.

School Closings.png
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
December 09, 2022 05:56 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

SCHOOLS

Albert Lea Area Schools: e-Learning Day

Austin Public Schools: Closed

Blooming Prairie: Closed

Caledonia Area Public Schools: Closed

Chatfield Public Schools: Closed; Valleyland open. No activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dover-Eyota Public Schools: Closed

Fillmore Central Public Schools: Closed; SAC and Daycare will be open. No PreK

Grand Meadow Public Schools: Closed; E-Learning Day

Hayfield Community Schools: 2 Hour Delay; SACC open regular hours

Hiawatha Valley Education District, Winona: Closed; HVED ALC in Winona, PAES Labs in Kellogg and Caledonia, SAIL in Kellogg, and SPECTRUM in Hokah

Houston Public Schools: Closed; No Evening Activities

Lanesboro Public Schools: Closed

LeRoy-Ostrander Public School: Closed

ADVERTISEMENT

Lyle Public School: Closed

Mabel-Canton Public Schools: Closed

Pacelli Catholic School: Closed; SZ open

Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy: Closed. IQ Club is open to those families that need it.

Rochester Beacon Academy: Closed

Rochester Catholic Schools: Closed

Rochester Math and Science Academy: Closed

Rochester Montessori School: Closed

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester Public Schools: Closed; Please see District website for SACC info

Rosa Parks Charter High School: Closed

Rushford-Peterson Public Schools: Closed; Rushford-Peterson schools and R-P Kid's Club will be closed today.

Schaeffer Academy, Rochester: Closed

Southland Public Schools: Closed

Spring Grove Public Schools: Closed

St. Charles Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; SACC open regular time

St. John Lutheran School, Wykoff: Closed; No Eagle Care.

Stewartville Public Schools: Closed; Tiger Time open at Bonner.

CITY ANNOUNCEMENTS

City of Chatfield: Snow Alert: City crews will be plowing city streets from 4:00 AM until 12 PM Friday ; Please remove vehicles off the street during that time

City of Rochester: Seasonal parking requirements in effect Nov. 1 - March 1. For Nov. 29 park on odd side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. For Nov. 30 park on even side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. No parking 2 a.m. - 6 a.m. in downtown metered spots.

ORGANIZATIONS

None reported.

Minnesota road conditions:

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Santa at ABC and Toy Zone
Business
New shopping paradigm changes holiday hiring habits for Rochester retailers
The seasonal workforce changes as holiday shopping habits move away from in-person shopping to "experiences" for Christmas and the ease of buying gifts with the click of a button.
December 09, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
barb-grant-retirement-02.jpg
NewsMD
Barb Grant had a patient-side view of nearly 50 years of changes in medicine at Mayo Clinic
In 49 years in medicine, Barb Grant saw the end of the "worst thing" she would have to do for her youngest patients.
December 09, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Rochester School Bus in Winter
Local
Rochester Public Schools starting over on start times plan
The school district has ping-ponged back and forth on the issue of start times for years, spanning at least two superintendent administrations and multiple iterations of the school board.
December 09, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: When snowflakes fall from an apparently clear sky
This has to do with the speed at which snowflakes fall.
December 09, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler