Weather-related closings and announcements for Friday, March 10, 2023

SCHOOLS

Caledonia Area Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay

Dover-Eyota Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay

Hiawatha Valley Education District, Winona: 2 Hour Delay; HVED ALC in Winona, PAES Labs in Kellogg and Caledonia, SAIL in Kellogg, and SPECTRUM in Hokah

Houston Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay

Lanesboro Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay

Lewiston-Altura Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; No AM preschool. Cardinal Club is open.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville Community Schools: 2 Hour Delay; No morning Preschool. Kids Club remains open

Rochester Beacon Academy: Closed Friday

Rosa Parks Charter High School: Closed Friday

Spring Grove Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay

St. Charles Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; SACC Open Regular Time

Wabasha-Kellogg Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; The Falcon Nest Opens at 6:30 a.m.

WSU Rochester: 2 Hour Delay

CITY ANNOUNCEMENTS

None reported.

ORGANIZATIONS

None reported.