99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Weather-related closings and announcements for Monday, April 17, 2023

A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.

School Closings.png
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Today at 5:13 AM

SCHOOLS

Caledonia Area Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay

Fillmore Central Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; Monday, April 17th - No morning PreK - SAC and Daycare will be open

Hiawatha Valley Education District, Winona: 2 Hour Delay; HVED PAES Lab in Caledonia and SPECTRUM in Hokah

Houston Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; No AM Preschool

Lanesboro Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; No morning preschool

ADVERTISEMENT

Lewiston-Altura Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; No AM preschool. Cardinal Club is open.

Mabel-Canton Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay

Ridgeway Community School: Closed Monday; Family Climbing Night To Be Determined

Riverway Learning Community: 2 Hour Delay

Spring Grove Public Schools: No morning 4K

St. Charles Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; SACC Open Regular Time

Winona Public, Private & Charter: 2 Hour Delay

CITY ANNOUNCEMENTS

None reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

ORGANIZATIONS

None reported.

Minnesota road conditions:

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Decreasing clouds
April 17, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Timothy Albertson
Olmsted County logo
Local
Olmsted County looks at new approach for addressing environmental topics
April 16, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Snow showers likely today
April 16, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Timothy Albertson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Yoemans.jpg
College
Fore! 9 area golfers leading their college teams in ’23
April 17, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Matt Poland
Sports
Rochester native Matt Poland has his soccer team doing the unthinkable
April 16, 2023 11:55 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Hockey: IIHF Women's World Championship Hockey
Sports
Heise, U.S. coming home with gold from Women's World Championships
April 16, 2023 09:43 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
A green painted home with two garages.
Lifestyle
These $400,000 Rochester homes share 'extra character around each corner'
April 16, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell