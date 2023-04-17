Weather-related closings and announcements for Monday, April 17, 2023
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
SCHOOLS
Caledonia Area Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay
Fillmore Central Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; Monday, April 17th - No morning PreK - SAC and Daycare will be open
Hiawatha Valley Education District, Winona: 2 Hour Delay; HVED PAES Lab in Caledonia and SPECTRUM in Hokah
Houston Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; No AM Preschool
Lanesboro Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; No morning preschool
ADVERTISEMENT
Lewiston-Altura Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; No AM preschool. Cardinal Club is open.
Mabel-Canton Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay
Ridgeway Community School: Closed Monday; Family Climbing Night To Be Determined
Riverway Learning Community: 2 Hour Delay
Spring Grove Public Schools: No morning 4K
St. Charles Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; SACC Open Regular Time
Winona Public, Private & Charter: 2 Hour Delay
CITY ANNOUNCEMENTS
None reported.
ADVERTISEMENT
ORGANIZATIONS
None reported.
Minnesota road conditions:
ADVERTISEMENT