Weather-related closings and announcements for Monday, Feb. 27, 2023

SCHOOLS

Byron Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; PK open 7:00-9:30 a.m. ; No morning preschool classes

Caledonia Area Public Schools: Buses on Plowed Roads Only

Cannon Falls Area Schools: 2 Hour Delay

Chatfield Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; No morning preschool or weight room.

Dover-Eyota Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; Childcare will open on time at the Early Learning Center only.

Fillmore Central Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; SAC and Daycare will be open. Morning PreK will be closed

Goodhue Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay

Houston Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; No AM Preschool

Kasson-Mantorville Schools: 2 Hour Delay; Child Care Open

Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools: 2 Hour Delay; Knights Kids open at 7am in Wanamingo only.

Lake City Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; Due to slippery roads

Lewiston-Altura Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; No AM preschool. Cardinal Club is open.

Mabel-Canton Public Schools: Buses traveling on paved roads only

Pine Island Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay

Plainview-Elgin-Millville Community Schools: 2 Hour Delay; No morning preschool. Kidz Club remains open.

Rushford-Peterson Public Schools: Buses will only travel on paved roads

St. Charles Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay

Stewartville Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; Tiger Time/Tots are open. No morning PreSchool.

Wabasha-Kellogg Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; The Falcon Nest Opens at 6:30 a.m.

Zumbro Education District: 2 Hour Delay

Zumbrota-Mazeppa Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; Cougar Care opens at 7. No am pre-school.

CITY ANNOUNCEMENTS

City of Rochester: Seasonal parking requirements in effect Nov. 1 - March 1. For Nov. 29 park on odd side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. For Nov. 30 park on even side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. No parking 2 a.m. - 6 a.m. in downtown metered spots.

Minnesota road conditions: