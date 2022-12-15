Weather-related closings and announcements for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
SCHOOLS
Blooming Prairie Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay
Byron Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; PK open 7:00-9:30 a.m. and regular hours after school; No morning preschool classes
Caledonia Area Public Schools: Closed
Chatfield Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; No morning preschool or activities. Valleyland is open.
Dover-Eyota Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay
Fillmore Central Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; SAC and Daycare will be open. Morning PreK will be closed
Goodhue Public Schools: Closed
Hayfield Community Schools: 2 Hour Delay; SACC open regular hours
Hiawatha Valley Education District, Winona: Closed; HVED ALC in Winona, PAES Labs in Kellogg and Caledonia, SAIL in Kellogg, and SPECTRUM in Hokah
Hope Lutheran H.S., Winona: Closed
Houston Public Schools: No AM Preschool
Kasson-Mantorville Schools: 2 Hour Delay; No AM Preschool, PK open at 6:15 AM
Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools: Closed; Knights Kids is open 7am-5pm at the Wanamingo site only
Kingsland Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; No AM Preschool
Lake City Public Schools: Closed
Lanesboro Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; No Morning Preschool
Lewiston-Altura Public Schools: Closed; Cardinal Club is open.
Mabel-Canton Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; No Preschool
Owatonna Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay
Pine Island Public Schools: Closed; No Evening Activities; Childcare will be open from 7am-4
Plainview-Elgin-Millville Community Schools: Closed; All activities and events are canceled. Kidz Club remains open.
Ridgeway Community School: Closed; No Evening Activities
Riverway Learning Community: Closed
Rollingstone Community School: Closed
Rushford-Peterson Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; R-P schools will be 2 hours late today. Kids' club opens at 8:30.
Spring Grove Public Schools: Closed
St. Charles Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; SACC Open Regular Time
St. John Lutheran School, Wykoff: 2 Hour Delay; Eagle Care is open
Stewartville Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; Tiger Time open.
Triton Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; Teachers Must Report
Wabasha-Kellogg Public Schools: Closed; The Falcon Nest Opens at 6:30 a.m.
Winona Public, Private & Charter: Closed; No Evening Activities
ZED ALC/South Campus: 2 Hour Delay
Zumbrota-Mazeppa Public Schools: Closed
CITY ANNOUNCEMENTS
City of Chatfield: Remove vehicles from city streets tomorrow morning (12/15) from 5 a.m. until 3 p.m.
City of Rochester: Seasonal parking requirements in effect Nov. 1 - March 1. For Nov. 29 park on odd side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. For Nov. 30 park on even side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. No parking 2 a.m. - 6 a.m. in downtown metered spots.
ORGANIZATIONS
None reported.
