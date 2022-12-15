SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather
News reporting
Weather-related closings and announcements for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.

School Closings.png
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
December 15, 2022 05:58 AM
SCHOOLS

Blooming Prairie Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay

Byron Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; PK open 7:00-9:30 a.m. and regular hours after school; No morning preschool classes

Caledonia Area Public Schools: Closed

Chatfield Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; No morning preschool or activities. Valleyland is open.

Dover-Eyota Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay

Fillmore Central Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; SAC and Daycare will be open. Morning PreK will be closed

Goodhue Public Schools: Closed

Hayfield Community Schools: 2 Hour Delay; SACC open regular hours

Hiawatha Valley Education District, Winona: Closed; HVED ALC in Winona, PAES Labs in Kellogg and Caledonia, SAIL in Kellogg, and SPECTRUM in Hokah

Hope Lutheran H.S., Winona: Closed

Houston Public Schools: No AM Preschool

Kasson-Mantorville Schools: 2 Hour Delay; No AM Preschool, PK open at 6:15 AM

Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools: Closed; Knights Kids is open 7am-5pm at the Wanamingo site only

Kingsland Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; No AM Preschool

Lake City Public Schools: Closed

Lanesboro Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; No Morning Preschool

Lewiston-Altura Public Schools: Closed; Cardinal Club is open.

Mabel-Canton Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; No Preschool

Owatonna Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay

Pine Island Public Schools: Closed; No Evening Activities; Childcare will be open from 7am-4

Plainview-Elgin-Millville Community Schools: Closed; All activities and events are canceled. Kidz Club remains open.

Ridgeway Community School: Closed; No Evening Activities

Riverway Learning Community: Closed

Rollingstone Community School: Closed

Rushford-Peterson Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; R-P schools will be 2 hours late today. Kids' club opens at 8:30.

Spring Grove Public Schools: Closed

St. Charles Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; SACC Open Regular Time

St. John Lutheran School, Wykoff: 2 Hour Delay; Eagle Care is open

Stewartville Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; Tiger Time open.

Triton Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; Teachers Must Report

Wabasha-Kellogg Public Schools: Closed; The Falcon Nest Opens at 6:30 a.m.

Winona Public, Private & Charter: Closed; No Evening Activities

ZED ALC/South Campus: 2 Hour Delay

Zumbrota-Mazeppa Public Schools: Closed

CITY ANNOUNCEMENTS

City of Chatfield: Remove vehicles from city streets tomorrow morning (12/15) from 5 a.m. until 3 p.m.

City of Rochester: Seasonal parking requirements in effect Nov. 1 - March 1. For Nov. 29 park on odd side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. For Nov. 30 park on even side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. No parking 2 a.m. - 6 a.m. in downtown metered spots.

ORGANIZATIONS

None reported.

Minnesota road conditions:

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
