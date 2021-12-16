Weather-related closings and announcements for Thursday, Dec. 16
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
SCHOOLS
Grand Meadow Public School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday; No Morning Preschool/K-Prep
Hayfield Community Schools: 2 Hour Delay Thursday; SACC open regular hours
Houston Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay Thursday
LeRoy-Ostrander Schools: Delayed 2 hours Thursday
Lyle Public Schools: 2 Hour Late Start Thursday - No Morning Preschool
Rochester Public Schools: Jefferson Elementary School is closed Thursday due to a power outage
Southland Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay Thursday
Stewartville Public Schools: Closed Thursday; Tiger Time and Tiger Tots are also closed.
ORGANIZATIONS
None reported.
CITY ANNOUNCEMENTS
None reported.
Minnesota road conditions:
