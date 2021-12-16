SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Weather

Weather-related closings and announcements for Thursday, Dec. 16

A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.

School Closings.png
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
December 16, 2021 06:47 AM
SCHOOLS

Grand Meadow Public School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday; No Morning Preschool/K-Prep

Hayfield Community Schools: 2 Hour Delay Thursday; SACC open regular hours

Houston Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay Thursday

LeRoy-Ostrander Schools: Delayed 2 hours Thursday

Lyle Public Schools: 2 Hour Late Start Thursday - No Morning Preschool

Rochester Public Schools: Jefferson Elementary School is closed Thursday due to a power outage

Southland Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay Thursday

Stewartville Public Schools: Closed Thursday; Tiger Time and Tiger Tots are also closed.

ORGANIZATIONS

None reported.

CITY ANNOUNCEMENTS

None reported.

Minnesota road conditions:

