Weather-related closings and announcements for Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
SCHOOLS
Rochester Public & Private Schools: Closed Thursday; For more information visit rochesterschools.org
CITY ANNOUNCEMENTS
City of Rochester: Seasonal parking requirements in effect Nov. 1 - March 1. For Nov. 29 park on odd side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. For Nov. 30 park on even side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. No parking 2 a.m. - 6 a.m. in downtown metered spots.
ORGANIZATIONS
None reported.
Minnesota road conditions:
