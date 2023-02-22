Weather-related closings and announcements for Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023

SCHOOLS

Albert Lea Area Schools: e-Learning Day Thursday

Austin Public Schools: Remote Learning Thursday; Kids Korner closed Thursday

Byron Public Schools: Thursday e-Learning Day. PK CLOSED

Cannon Falls Area Schools: Closed Thursday; Virtual Learning Thursday

Goodhue Public Schools: Closed Thursday; Wildcat Care Closed. GOLD Plans

Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools: Closed Thursday; Knights Kids closed Thursday.

Owatonna Public Schools: E-Learning Day Thursday

Pine Island Public Schools: Closed Thursday; E-learning days for all students.

Red Wing Public Schools: Critical snow closure with no e-learning on Thursday. Kids Junction will be available at Sunnyside Elementary School Thursday from 7:30-4:00. Monitor the Kids Junction Facebook page for updates.

Riverland CC - All Campuses: Closed Thursday; No classes/activities

Rochester Beacon Academy: Closed Thursday

St. Charles Public Schools: Closed Thursday, SACC and Activities TBD.

Triton Public Schools: E Learning Day Thursday; Cobra Care is closed Thursday

Wabasha-Kellogg Public Schools: Closed Thursday; No E-Learning on Thursday

CITY ANNOUNCEMENTS

City of Byron: Snow Emergency from 12am Wed Feb 22 to 6pm Thurs Feb 23; No Street Parking - Tickets will be issued

City of Chatfield: Snow Emergency: No parking on city streets from 4:00 am Wednesday through 5:00pm Thursday; Tickets will be issued

City of Lanesboro: Snow emergency from 6pm Tues through 12p Fri.; Parking available at Community Center or Bass Pond Parking areas.

City of Plainview: City of Plainview snow emergency starting at 1:00 A.M. Wednesday - 12:00 P.M. Friday

City of Rochester: Seasonal parking requirements in effect Nov. 1 - March 1. For Nov. 29 park on odd side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. For Nov. 30 park on even side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. No parking 2 a.m. - 6 a.m. in downtown metered spots.

No parking downtown. City crews will be removing snow from downtown area streets between 12 AM and 8 AM, Wednesday, Feb. 22 through Monday, Feb. 27. All vehicles in violation will be ticketed and towed.

City of Stewartville: Stewartville has issued a snow alert effective 12 am thru 7 am on 2/22/23 ; Parking on City streets during an alert is prohibited and vehicles will be ticketed.

ORGANIZATIONS

Families First of Minnesota: Offices and Head Start programs in Rochester and Albert Lea closed Thursday. All staff will be working remotely.

Hometown Haulers: SW Rochester garbage routes are delayed. Please keep carts out and we will get to them as soon as we can.

Rochester Early Childhood Learning Center: Closed Thursday