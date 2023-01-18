STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Weather-related closings and announcements for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.

School Closings.png
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
January 18, 2023 05:43 PM
SCHOOLS

Chatfield Public Schools: Closed Thursday; At Home/E-Learning Day. Valleyland open. Activities canceled until further notice.

CITY ANNOUNCEMENTS

City of Byron: Snow Emergency from 12am to 12 pm Thursday Jan. 19; No Street Parking - Tickets will be issued

City of Chatfield: Snow Alert: Remove vehicles from city streets Thursday (1/19) from 4:00 am until 12:00 pm.

City of Harmony: Snow Emergency 4:00am to 10:00 pm January 19th; No parking on any streets during a snow emergency.

City of Rochester: Seasonal parking requirements in effect Nov. 1 - March 1. For Nov. 29 park on odd side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. For Nov. 30 park on even side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. No parking 2 a.m. - 6 a.m. in downtown metered spots.

City of Stewartville: Stewartville has issued a snow alert effective 12 am thru 7 am on 1/19/2023 ; Parking on City streets during an alert is prohibited and vehicles will be ticketed.

ORGANIZATIONS

None reported.

Minnesota road conditions:

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
