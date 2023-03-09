Weather-related closings and announcements for Thursday, March 9, 2023

SCHOOLS

Rochester Public Schools: All after school and evening activities cancelled.



Afternoon School Aged Child Care (SACC) is closed.

Afternoon Preschool and Early Childhood Special Education are canceled.

Night School at the Rochester Alternative Learning Center (ALC) is canceled.

All after school athletics, activities, and co-curricular are canceled.

There will be no scheduled after school program buses.

All evening PAIIR, and Community Education classes for early childhood, youth, adults, and adults with exceptional abilities are canceled.

There will be no after school Preschool Age Child Care (PACC).

There will be no evening classes at Hawthorne Education Center.

All after school and evening facility reservations are canceled.

No supper meals will be provided.

CITY ANNOUNCEMENTS

City of Chatfield: Snow Alert: Remove vehicles from streets by 1:00 pm Thurs. 3/9 through 10:00 am Friday 3/10. ; Tickets will be issued.

City of Rochester: Seasonal parking requirements in effect Nov. 1 - March 1. For Nov. 29 park on odd side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. For Nov. 30 park on even side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. No parking 2 a.m. - 6 a.m. in downtown metered spots.

ORGANIZATIONS

Minnesota State High School League: Section 1A and 1AA girls basketball championship games moved to Friday. The 1A game will be at 5 p.m. and 1AA game at 8 p.m. Both games will be in the Auditorium.

