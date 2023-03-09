99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Weather-related closings and announcements for Thursday, March 9, 2023

A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.

School Closings.png
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
March 09, 2023 07:40 AM

SCHOOLS

Rochester Public Schools: All after school and evening activities cancelled.

  • Afternoon School Aged Child Care (SACC) is closed.
  • Afternoon Preschool and Early Childhood Special Education are canceled.
  • Night School at the Rochester Alternative Learning Center (ALC) is canceled.
  • All after school athletics, activities, and co-curricular are canceled.
  • There will be no scheduled after school program buses.
  • All evening PAIIR, and Community Education classes for early childhood, youth, adults, and adults with exceptional abilities are canceled.
  • There will be no after school Preschool Age Child Care (PACC).
  • There will be no evening classes at Hawthorne Education Center.
  • All after school and evening facility reservations are canceled.
  • No supper meals will be provided.
Also Read

CITY ANNOUNCEMENTS

City of Chatfield: Snow Alert: Remove vehicles from streets by 1:00 pm Thurs. 3/9 through 10:00 am Friday 3/10. ; Tickets will be issued.

City of Rochester: Seasonal parking requirements in effect Nov. 1 - March 1. For Nov. 29 park on odd side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. For Nov. 30 park on even side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. No parking 2 a.m. - 6 a.m. in downtown metered spots.

ORGANIZATIONS

Minnesota State High School League: Section 1A and 1AA girls basketball championship games moved to Friday. The 1A game will be at 5 p.m. and 1AA game at 8 p.m. Both games will be in the Auditorium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota road conditions:

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Nicole Andrews
Rochester in Color
'Most people in Rochester are only separated by six degrees'
March 09, 2023 08:16 AM
 · 
By  Andre Crockett
Former Fury Motors Location
Business
It's the end of the road for Fury Motors in Rochester
March 08, 2023 01:09 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
IMG_7015.JPG
Local
Rochester Public Schools starts planning for new environmental science course to meet state standards
March 08, 2023 12:34 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Tangerine closing.JPG
Business
Downtown Rochester retail mainstay Tangerine to close at end of May
March 07, 2023 06:06 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
IMG_7024.JPG
Local
Rochester Public Schools votes to investigate alternative options to school resource officers
March 08, 2023 04:56 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Former Fury Motors Location
Business
It's the end of the road for Fury Motors in Rochester
March 08, 2023 01:09 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Patricia McCallum Photographer taking pictures of her new husband Michael York outside Kensington Register Office
Exclusive
Rochester Magazine
Michael York: 'I have not lost anything. In fact, I think I’ve gained'
March 09, 2023 06:51 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange