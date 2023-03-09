Weather-related closings and announcements for Thursday, March 9, 2023
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
SCHOOLS
Rochester Public Schools: All after school and evening activities cancelled.
- Afternoon School Aged Child Care (SACC) is closed.
- Afternoon Preschool and Early Childhood Special Education are canceled.
- Night School at the Rochester Alternative Learning Center (ALC) is canceled.
- All after school athletics, activities, and co-curricular are canceled.
- There will be no scheduled after school program buses.
- All evening PAIIR, and Community Education classes for early childhood, youth, adults, and adults with exceptional abilities are canceled.
- There will be no after school Preschool Age Child Care (PACC).
- There will be no evening classes at Hawthorne Education Center.
- All after school and evening facility reservations are canceled.
- No supper meals will be provided.
CITY ANNOUNCEMENTS
City of Chatfield: Snow Alert: Remove vehicles from streets by 1:00 pm Thurs. 3/9 through 10:00 am Friday 3/10. ; Tickets will be issued.
City of Rochester: Seasonal parking requirements in effect Nov. 1 - March 1. For Nov. 29 park on odd side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. For Nov. 30 park on even side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. No parking 2 a.m. - 6 a.m. in downtown metered spots.
ORGANIZATIONS
Minnesota State High School League: Section 1A and 1AA girls basketball championship games moved to Friday. The 1A game will be at 5 p.m. and 1AA game at 8 p.m. Both games will be in the Auditorium.
Minnesota road conditions:
