Weather-related closings and announcements for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2022

A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.

By Andrew Link
January 02, 2023 08:06 PM
SCHOOLS

Blooming Prairie Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay

Grand Meadow Public School: 2 Hour Delay; No AM Preschool

Hayfield Community Schools: 2 Hour Delay; SACC open regular hours

Kingsland Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; No AM Preschool

LeRoy-Ostrander Public School: 2 Hour Delay

Lyle Public School: 2 Hour Delay; No Morning Preschool

Owatonna Public Schools: Closed

Southland Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; No AM preschool

CITY ANNOUNCEMENTS

City of Chatfield: Remove vehicles from city streets from 5:00 am Tues.morning (1/3) until 10:00 am.

City of Rochester: Seasonal parking requirements in effect Nov. 1 - March 1. For Nov. 29 park on odd side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. For Nov. 30 park on even side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. No parking 2 a.m. - 6 a.m. in downtown metered spots.

ORGANIZATIONS

None reported.

Minnesota road conditions:

Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
