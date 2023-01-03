Weather-related closings and announcements for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2022

SCHOOLS

Blooming Prairie Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay

Grand Meadow Public School: 2 Hour Delay; No AM Preschool

Hayfield Community Schools: 2 Hour Delay; SACC open regular hours

Kingsland Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; No AM Preschool

LeRoy-Ostrander Public School: 2 Hour Delay

Lyle Public School: 2 Hour Delay; No Morning Preschool

Owatonna Public Schools: Closed

Southland Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; No AM preschool

CITY ANNOUNCEMENTS

City of Chatfield: Remove vehicles from city streets from 5:00 am Tues.morning (1/3) until 10:00 am.

City of Rochester: Seasonal parking requirements in effect Nov. 1 - March 1. For Nov. 29 park on odd side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. For Nov. 30 park on even side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. No parking 2 a.m. - 6 a.m. in downtown metered spots.

ORGANIZATIONS

None reported.