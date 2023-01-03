Weather-related closings and announcements for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2022
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
SCHOOLS
Blooming Prairie Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay
Grand Meadow Public School: 2 Hour Delay; No AM Preschool
Hayfield Community Schools: 2 Hour Delay; SACC open regular hours
Kingsland Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; No AM Preschool
LeRoy-Ostrander Public School: 2 Hour Delay
Lyle Public School: 2 Hour Delay; No Morning Preschool
Owatonna Public Schools: Closed
Southland Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; No AM preschool
CITY ANNOUNCEMENTS
City of Chatfield: Remove vehicles from city streets from 5:00 am Tues.morning (1/3) until 10:00 am.
ORGANIZATIONS
None reported.
