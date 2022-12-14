Weather-related closings and announcements for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
SCHOOLS
Chatfield Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; Valleyland open. No morning activities or weight room.
Dover-Eyota Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; Starting at 10:05. Staff reports at 9:30.
Houston Public Schools: No Morning Preschool
Lake City Public Schools: Closed
Plainview-Elgin-Millville Community Schools: 2 Hour Delay; Kidz Club Open
St. Charles Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; SACC Open Regular Time
Wabasha-Kellogg Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; The Falcon Nest Opens at 6:30 a.m.
CITY ANNOUNCEMENTS
ORGANIZATIONS
None reported.
