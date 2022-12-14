SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, December 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Weather-related closings and announcements for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.

School Closings.png
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
December 14, 2022 05:53 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

SCHOOLS

Chatfield Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; Valleyland open. No morning activities or weight room.

Dover-Eyota Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; Starting at 10:05. Staff reports at 9:30.

Houston Public Schools: No Morning Preschool

Lake City Public Schools: Closed

Plainview-Elgin-Millville Community Schools: 2 Hour Delay; Kidz Club Open

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Charles Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; SACC Open Regular Time

Wabasha-Kellogg Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; The Falcon Nest Opens at 6:30 a.m.

CITY ANNOUNCEMENTS

City of Rochester: Seasonal parking requirements in effect Nov. 1 - March 1. For Nov. 29 park on odd side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. For Nov. 30 park on even side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. No parking 2 a.m. - 6 a.m. in downtown metered spots.

ORGANIZATIONS

None reported.

Minnesota road conditions:

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
web-1920-1-2x.jpg
NewsMD
Legislators hope to make hospital financial assistance more accessible in 2023
With the 2023 Legislative session approaching Jan. 3, Minnesota Legislators, like Rep. Tina Liebling, DFL-Rochester, say unaffordable medical bills are top of mind.
December 14, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Staying hydrated is important during cold weather
We spend most of our winter indoor time in desert-like air.
December 14, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Rochester School Board
Local
Rochester School Board approves taxes payable in 2023
The total levy for the school district will be $73,489,982, an increase of $3.3 million over 2022.
December 14, 2022 12:25 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Snow possible for Thursday
Mostly cloudy today with a few rain and snow showers possible
December 14, 2022 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Timothy Albertson