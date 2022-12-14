The total levy for the school district will be $73,489,982, an increase of $3.3 million over 2022.

With the 2023 Legislative session approaching Jan. 3, Minnesota Legislators, like Rep. Tina Liebling, DFL-Rochester, say unaffordable medical bills are top of mind.

City of Rochester: Seasonal parking requirements in effect Nov. 1 - March 1. For Nov. 29 park on odd side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. For Nov. 30 park on even side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. No parking 2 a.m. - 6 a.m. in downtown metered spots.

Weather-related closings and announcements for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.

