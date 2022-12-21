Rochester food shelf will be open until 6 p.m. Wednesday for anyone needing food before the weekend.

Five Star Storage, under the name of FSS Rochester Safeway Storage LLC, bought Safeway Storage at 5812 U.S. Highway 52 North for $5.7 million on Dec. 15, 2022. The complex has 447 storage units.

City of Rochester: Seasonal parking requirements in effect Nov. 1 - March 1. For Nov. 29 park on odd side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. For Nov. 30 park on even side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. No parking 2 a.m. - 6 a.m. in downtown metered spots.

Weather-related closings and announcements for Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.

