Weather-related closings and announcements for Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.

By Andrew Link
December 21, 2022 01:44 PM
SCHOOLS

Rochester Public & Private Schools: List of Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, programs and activities canceled or postponed:

  • Elementary After School Academy (ASA) is canceled.
  • Middle School After School is canceled.
  • Early Childhood Family Education (PAIIR) is canceled.
  • ALC Night School is canceled. There will be no supper meal service at ALC.
  • There will be no supper meals at John Marshall and John Adams.
  • Community Education after-school and evening enrichment programs (preschool, youth, adult, and adults with exceptional abilities) are canceled.
  • There will be no evening Activity Bus routes.
  • Activity buses leaving the middle schools at normal dismissal times will be running as scheduled. 
  • Evening buses for after school activities at the middle schools will not be running.
  • There will be no high school athletics or activities. 
  • Drumline Showcase scheduled for this evening will be rescheduled.
  • SACC will remain open this afternoon.

CITY ANNOUNCEMENTS

City of Rochester: Seasonal parking requirements in effect Nov. 1 - March 1. For Nov. 29 park on odd side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. For Nov. 30 park on even side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. No parking 2 a.m. - 6 a.m. in downtown metered spots.

ORGANIZATIONS

None reported.

Minnesota road conditions:

Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
