Weather-related closings and announcements for Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
SCHOOLS
Rochester Public & Private Schools: List of Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, programs and activities canceled or postponed:
- Elementary After School Academy (ASA) is canceled.
- Middle School After School is canceled.
- Early Childhood Family Education (PAIIR) is canceled.
- ALC Night School is canceled. There will be no supper meal service at ALC.
- There will be no supper meals at John Marshall and John Adams.
- Community Education after-school and evening enrichment programs (preschool, youth, adult, and adults with exceptional abilities) are canceled.
- There will be no evening Activity Bus routes.
- Activity buses leaving the middle schools at normal dismissal times will be running as scheduled.
- Evening buses for after school activities at the middle schools will not be running.
- There will be no high school athletics or activities.
- Drumline Showcase scheduled for this evening will be rescheduled.
- SACC will remain open this afternoon.
CITY ANNOUNCEMENTS
ORGANIZATIONS
None reported.
Minnesota road conditions:
Rochester food shelf will be open until 6 p.m. Wednesday for anyone needing food before the weekend.