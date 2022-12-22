Weather-related closings and announcements for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
SCHOOLS
Blooming Prairie Public Schools: Closed Thursday and Friday
Dover-Eyota Schools: Closed Thursday and Friday; After school activities canceled
Hayfield Community Schools: Closed Thursday and Friday
Kasson-Mantorville Schools: Closed Through Friday
MN State College SE-Red Wing: Closed through Friday
MN State College SE-Winona: Closed through Friday
CITY ANNOUNCEMENTS
City of Rochester: Seasonal parking requirements in effect Nov. 1 - March 1. For Nov. 29 park on odd side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. For Nov. 30 park on even side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. No parking 2 a.m. - 6 a.m. in downtown metered spots. Many offices and city buildings will be closed, with services provided online and by phone when possible.
ORGANIZATIONS
Channel One Food Bank: Closed Thursday and Friday.
Community Food Response: Closed Friday.
Families First of Minnesota: Closed Thursday and Friday.
Olmsted Medical Center: The following Branch Clinics will be closed Thursday and Friday:
- Cannon Falls Clinic
- Chatfield Clinic
- Pine Island Clinic
- Plainview Clinic
- Preston Clinic
- Spring Valley Clinic
- St. Charles Clinic
- Stewartville Clinic
