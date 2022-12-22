Weather-related closings and announcements for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022

SCHOOLS

Blooming Prairie Public Schools: Closed Thursday and Friday

Dover-Eyota Schools: Closed Thursday and Friday; After school activities canceled

Hayfield Community Schools: Closed Thursday and Friday

Kasson-Mantorville Schools: Closed Through Friday

MN State College SE-Red Wing: Closed through Friday

MN State College SE-Winona: Closed through Friday

CITY ANNOUNCEMENTS

City of Rochester: Seasonal parking requirements in effect Nov. 1 - March 1. For Nov. 29 park on odd side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. For Nov. 30 park on even side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. No parking 2 a.m. - 6 a.m. in downtown metered spots. Many offices and city buildings will be closed, with services provided online and by phone when possible.

ORGANIZATIONS

Channel One Food Bank: Closed Thursday and Friday.

Community Food Response: Closed Friday.

Families First of Minnesota: Closed Thursday and Friday.

Olmsted Medical Center: The following Branch Clinics will be closed Thursday and Friday:



Cannon Falls Clinic

Chatfield Clinic

Pine Island Clinic

Plainview Clinic

Preston Clinic

Spring Valley Clinic

St. Charles Clinic

Stewartville Clinic