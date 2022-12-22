SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Weather-related closings and announcements for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022

A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.

School Closings.png
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
December 22, 2022 07:53 AM
SCHOOLS

Blooming Prairie Public Schools: Closed Thursday and Friday

Dover-Eyota Schools: Closed Thursday and Friday; After school activities canceled

Hayfield Community Schools: Closed Thursday and Friday

Kasson-Mantorville Schools: Closed Through Friday

MN State College SE-Red Wing: Closed through Friday

MN State College SE-Winona: Closed through Friday

CITY ANNOUNCEMENTS

City of Rochester: Seasonal parking requirements in effect Nov. 1 - March 1. For Nov. 29 park on odd side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. For Nov. 30 park on even side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. No parking 2 a.m. - 6 a.m. in downtown metered spots. Many offices and city buildings will be closed, with services provided online and by phone when possible.

ORGANIZATIONS

Channel One Food Bank: Closed Thursday and Friday.

Community Food Response: Closed Friday.

Families First of Minnesota: Closed Thursday and Friday.

Olmsted Medical Center: The following Branch Clinics will be closed Thursday and Friday:

  • Cannon Falls Clinic
  • Chatfield Clinic
  • Pine Island Clinic
  • Plainview Clinic
  • Preston Clinic
  • Spring Valley Clinic
  • St. Charles Clinic
  • Stewartville Clinic

Minnesota road conditions:

Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
