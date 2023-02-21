Weather-related closings and announcements for Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023

SCHOOLS

None reported.

CITY ANNOUNCEMENTS

City of Rochester: Seasonal parking requirements in effect Nov. 1 - March 1. For Nov. 29 park on odd side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. For Nov. 30 park on even side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. No parking 2 a.m. - 6 a.m. in downtown metered spots.

No parking downtown. City crews will be removing snow from downtown area streets between 12 AM and 8 AM, Wednesday, Feb. 22 through Monday, Feb. 27. All vehicles in violation will be ticketed and towed.

ORGANIZATIONS

Families First of Minnesota: Offices and Head Start programs in Rochester and Albert Lea on Wednesday and Thursday. All staff will be working remotely.

