Weather-related closings and announcements for Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
SCHOOLS
None reported.
A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect from noon Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday for the second round of this storm. The forecast is for 12 to 15 inches from this second round of snow for the Rochester area and north.
CITY ANNOUNCEMENTS
No parking downtown. City crews will be removing snow from downtown area streets between 12 AM and 8 AM, Wednesday, Feb. 22 through Monday, Feb. 27. All vehicles in violation will be ticketed and towed.
ORGANIZATIONS
Families First of Minnesota: Offices and Head Start programs in Rochester and Albert Lea on Wednesday and Thursday. All staff will be working remotely.
Minnesota road conditions:
