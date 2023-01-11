Weather-related closings and announcements for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
SCHOOLS
Goodhue Public Schools: Closed; GOLD Plans
Hiawatha Valley Education District, Winona: Closed; HVED SAIL and PAES Lab in Kellogg only.
Hope Lutheran H.S., Winona: 2 Hour Delay
Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools: 2 Hour Delay; Knights Kids open at 7am in Wanamingo only.
Lake City Public Schools: Closed; Flex learning day
Owatonna Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours
Pine Island Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay
Plainview-Elgin-Millville Community Schools: Closed; E-Learning Day. All activities and events are canceled. Kidz Club remains open.
Wabasha-Kellogg Public Schools: Closed - E Learning Day; The Falcon Nest Opens at 6:30 a.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa Public Schools: Closed
CITY ANNOUNCEMENTS
ORGANIZATIONS
None reported.
