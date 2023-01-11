99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Weather-related closings and announcements for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.

School Closings.png
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
January 11, 2023 06:49 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

SCHOOLS

Goodhue Public Schools: Closed; GOLD Plans

Hiawatha Valley Education District, Winona: Closed; HVED SAIL and PAES Lab in Kellogg only.

Hope Lutheran H.S., Winona: 2 Hour Delay

Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools: 2 Hour Delay; Knights Kids open at 7am in Wanamingo only.

Lake City Public Schools: Closed; Flex learning day

ADVERTISEMENT

Owatonna Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Pine Island Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay

Plainview-Elgin-Millville Community Schools: Closed; E-Learning Day. All activities and events are canceled. Kidz Club remains open.

Wabasha-Kellogg Public Schools: Closed - E Learning Day; The Falcon Nest Opens at 6:30 a.m.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa Public Schools: Closed

Also Read
Red Wing High School Dakota Language Class
Local
Language is power: Red Wing High School adds Dakota language course
Principal George Nemanich says the school hopes to eventually create three levels of the language class.
January 11, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
20230110_150754.jpg
Business
Burger restaurant to replace Rochester grocery store cafe later this year
Recent building permits show that Iowa-based Hy-Vee is planning to add a Wahlburgers fast casual restaurant to its southwest Rochester store at 500 Crossroads Drive SW.
January 10, 2023 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Manor Park
Local
Body found in Manor Park identified as 20-year-old Rochester man
Rochester Police received a report of a man lying against a building at the park just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.
January 10, 2023 01:42 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe

CITY ANNOUNCEMENTS

City of Rochester: Seasonal parking requirements in effect Nov. 1 - March 1. For Nov. 29 park on odd side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. For Nov. 30 park on even side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. No parking 2 a.m. - 6 a.m. in downtown metered spots.

ORGANIZATIONS

None reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota road conditions:

Related Topics: ALL-ACCESS
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Breezy end to this week
We'll only warm up around 5 degrees today, but we'll still be mild this afternoon.
January 11, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: January 8-14, 2023
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
January 10, 2023 01:45 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Scott Sorvaag
Local
Sorvaag named Winona State University's new dean of education
The Saint Mary's University leader will start his new job July 1.
January 10, 2023 11:39 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Fall Colors
Local
Applications open for forestry, agriculture scholarship for Southeast Minnesota students
The $5,000 scholarship is open to college students from Southeast Minnesota who are studying sustainable agriculture or forestry.
January 10, 2023 11:18 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports