Weather-related closings and announcements for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

SCHOOLS

Goodhue Public Schools: Closed; GOLD Plans

Hiawatha Valley Education District, Winona: Closed; HVED SAIL and PAES Lab in Kellogg only.

Hope Lutheran H.S., Winona: 2 Hour Delay

Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools: 2 Hour Delay; Knights Kids open at 7am in Wanamingo only.

Lake City Public Schools: Closed; Flex learning day

Owatonna Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Pine Island Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay

Plainview-Elgin-Millville Community Schools: Closed; E-Learning Day. All activities and events are canceled. Kidz Club remains open.

Wabasha-Kellogg Public Schools: Closed - E Learning Day; The Falcon Nest Opens at 6:30 a.m.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa Public Schools: Closed

CITY ANNOUNCEMENTS

City of Rochester: Seasonal parking requirements in effect Nov. 1 - March 1. For Nov. 29 park on odd side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. For Nov. 30 park on even side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. No parking 2 a.m. - 6 a.m. in downtown metered spots.

ORGANIZATIONS

