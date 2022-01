Weather-related closings and announcements for Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022

SCHOOLS

Austin Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay

Blooming Prairie Schools: 2 Hour Delay

Byron Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; PK open from 7:00-9:30 AM, no morning preschool

Caledonia Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay and no 1/2 hr early out

Chatfield Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; Valleyland is open. No morning preschool.

Dover-Eyota Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; Elementary starts at 10:05AM; HS/MS starts at 10:15AM

Fillmore Central Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; SAC and Daycare will be open. Morning PreK will be closed

Grand Meadow Public School: 2 Hour Delay; No Morning Preschool/K-Prep

Hayfield Community Schools: 2 Hour Delay; SACC open regular hours

Hiawatha Valley Education District, Winona: 2 Hour Delay; HVED ALC in Winona, PAES Labs in Kellogg and Caledonia, SAIL in Kellogg, and SPECTRUM in Caledonia

Houston Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay

Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools: 2 Hour Delay; No Morning Pre-School; Knights Kids opens at 7am

Kingsland Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; No AM Preschool

Lanesboro Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; No morning preschool

LeRoy-Ostrander Schools: 2 Hour Delay

Lewiston-Altura Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; No Morning Pre-School; Cardinal Club open.

Mabel-Canton Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; No AM Preschool (4-K)

Owatonna Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay

Pacelli Catholic School: 2 Hour Delay; No Preschool! Shamrock Zone open regular hours.

Ridgeway Community School: 2 Hour Delay; Preschool starts at 9:00 AM

Riverway Learning Community: 2 Hour Delay

Rosa Parks Charter High School: 2 Hour Delay

Rushford-Peterson Schools: 2 Hour Delay; No AM Pre-School, Kids Club Open at 8:30

Southern Minnesota Education Consortium: 2 Hour Delay; SMEC Ed Center and ALC

Southland Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay; No AM preschool

Spring Grove Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay

Stewartville Public Schools: Closed Today; No Morning Pre-School; Flexible Learning Day. Tiger Time/Tots Open.

Triton Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay

Winona Area Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay

Zumbro Education District ALC/South Campus: 2 Hour Delay

ORGANIZATIONS

None reported.

CITY ANNOUNCEMENTS

None reported.