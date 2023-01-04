Weather-related closings and announcements for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

SCHOOLS

Blooming Prairie Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay

Hayfield Community Schools: 2 Hour Delay; SACC open regular hours

Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools: 2 Hour Delay; Knights Kids open at 7am in Wanamingo only. No AM preschool.

CITY ANNOUNCEMENTS

City of Rochester: Seasonal parking requirements in effect Nov. 1 - March 1. For Nov. 29 park on odd side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. For Nov. 30 park on even side 2 a.m. - 3 p.m. No parking 2 a.m. - 6 a.m. in downtown metered spots.

ORGANIZATIONS

None reported.

