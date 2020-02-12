SCHOOLS
Albert Lea Area Schools: Closed Thursday. eLearning Day.
Austin Public Schools: Closed Thursday. All scheduled conferences will be rescheduled.
Blooming Prairie Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay Thursday.
Grand Meadow Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay Thursday. No AM Pre-school.
Kingsland Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay Thursday. Child Care Open. No AM Preschool.
LeRoy-Ostrander Public School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday.
Lyle Public School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday.
Pacelli Catholic School: Closed Thursday. Child care open. All Thursday scheduled conferences will be rescheduled.
Riverland CC - All Campuses: Classes/Activities delayed until 10 a.m. Thursday.
Southland Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay Thursday. No AM preschool.
St. John Lutheran School, Wykoff: 2 Hour Delay Thursday.
ORGANIZATIONS
Austin YMCA Pre-School: Closed Thursday.
Austin YMCA School Aged Childcare: Closed Thursday.
Fillmore County DAC: 2 Hour Delay Thursday.
Hot Meals on Wheels, Austin: No Classes. Austin Meals on Wheels deliveries cancelled Thursday.
Mower County Senior Center: Closed Thursday, No WW, No daily meal.
Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Austin: Meal & Worship as usual. Conf./Youth events cancelled. Thursday activities cancelled.
Rem River Bluffs Rochester: Opening at 9 a.m. Thursday.
St. Olaf Lutheran Church - Austin: Closed Thursday.
Another round of snow is on track for Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night, with 1-3 inches expected and the higher snowfall amounts in southern Wisconsin.