Area School Closings and Delays Logo

SCHOOLS

Albert Lea Area Schools: Closed Thursday. eLearning Day.

Austin Public Schools: Closed Thursday. All scheduled conferences will be rescheduled.

Blooming Prairie Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay Thursday.

Grand Meadow Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay Thursday. No AM Pre-school.

Kingsland Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay Thursday. Child Care Open. No AM Preschool.

LeRoy-Ostrander Public School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday.

Lyle Public School: 2 Hour Delay Thursday.

Pacelli Catholic School: Closed Thursday. Child care open. All Thursday scheduled conferences will be rescheduled.

Riverland CC - All Campuses: Classes/Activities delayed until 10 a.m. Thursday.

Southland Public Schools: 2 Hour Delay Thursday. No AM preschool.

St. John Lutheran School, Wykoff: 2 Hour Delay Thursday.

ORGANIZATIONS

Austin YMCA Pre-SchoolClosed Thursday.

Austin YMCA School Aged Childcare: Closed Thursday.

Fillmore County DAC2 Hour Delay Thursday.

Hot Meals on Wheels, Austin: No Classes. Austin Meals on Wheels deliveries cancelled Thursday.

Mower County Senior Center: Closed Thursday, No WW, No daily meal.

Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Austin: Meal & Worship as usual. Conf./Youth events cancelled. Thursday activities cancelled.

Rem River Bluffs Rochester: Opening at 9 a.m. Thursday.

St. Olaf Lutheran Church - Austin: Closed Thursday.

What's your reaction?

0
0
0
0
0