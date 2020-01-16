SCHOOLS
Aldrich School, Rochester: Closed Friday.
Childrens Place Nursery School: Closed Friday.
Kingdom Kids Pre-School, Rochester: Closed Friday.
Precious Pebbles Preschool, Rochester: Closed Friday.
Rochester Public Schools: Closed Friday due to Friday's winter storm warning; Includes PAIIR, PAAC, Early Childhood screenings, after school activities. School Age Child Care open 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Northrop.
Rochester STEM Academy: Closed Friday.
ORGANIZATIONS
Ability Building Center, Rochester: No out of town transportation Friday. Pickup in town on plowed/treated roads only.
City of Austin: Snow parking emergency; Starts 8 a.m. Friday.