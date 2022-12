Weather Updates: Winter Storm Warning for Southeast Minnesota until Saturday morning

After a longtime vacancy with the closing of Buffet King, a new Asian cuisine restaurant has moved into the space adding a sushi bar to the Kasson dining scene.

Rochester food shelf will be open until 6 p.m. Wednesday for anyone needing food before the weekend.

Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.