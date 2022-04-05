Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 5
Wet conditions for the middle part of the week

Mixed precipitation ranging from snow to rain will be fair game this week.

StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
April 05, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will see the rain come into the area and the winds start to pick up. The rain will stick around into tomorrow with occasional snow mixing in. Temperatures start off with highs in the low 50s, before dropping to the low 40s for Thursday. The rain chances eventually stop Thursday night, with Friday leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and a breeze to end the week.

