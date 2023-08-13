Wet weather moves in later today and into tomorrow

Our chance of rain will increase later today. Highs will still warm into the lower 70s with generally light winds today. Expect rain and even some heavy rain potentially overnight. Temperatures cool into the upper 50s heading into Monday morning. Grab the rain jacket and/or umbrella for Monday as showers are likely for tomorrow. Tomorrow will be cool as well with temperatures struggling to hit 70°. This system moves out later tomorrow with clearing sky Monday night. Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny and warmer. Temperatures return to the mid-80s by Wednesday afternoon. I'm seeing another chance of showers around Wednesday night into Thursday. As of now I'm leaning toward the return of warmer temperatures for next weekend.