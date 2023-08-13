Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wet weather moves in later today and into tomorrow

A slow moving low pressure system will pinwheel over the region bringing more cloud cover, rain, and some cooler temperatures.

Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Our chance of rain will increase later today. Highs will still warm into the lower 70s with generally light winds today. Expect rain and even some heavy rain potentially overnight. Temperatures cool into the upper 50s heading into Monday morning. Grab the rain jacket and/or umbrella for Monday as showers are likely for tomorrow. Tomorrow will be cool as well with temperatures struggling to hit 70°. This system moves out later tomorrow with clearing sky Monday night. Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny and warmer. Temperatures return to the mid-80s by Wednesday afternoon. I'm seeing another chance of showers around Wednesday night into Thursday. As of now I'm leaning toward the return of warmer temperatures for next weekend.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
