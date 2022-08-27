Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Wet weather this weekend

Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s this weekend, but watch for thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
August 27, 2022 12:00 AM
A line of thunderstorms will slide through the area this morning with a few thunderstorms scattered across southeastern Minnesota this afternoon. Another wave of thunderstorms develops late evening and into the overnight period bringing rain and thunderstorms once again. A few showers may linger into Sunday morning with most of the rest of the day staying dry. Winds will be a little gusty this weekend with a south wind gusting into the mid-20s Saturday and lower 20s Sunday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
