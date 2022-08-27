Wet weather this weekend

A line of thunderstorms will slide through the area this morning with a few thunderstorms scattered across southeastern Minnesota this afternoon. Another wave of thunderstorms develops late evening and into the overnight period bringing rain and thunderstorms once again. A few showers may linger into Sunday morning with most of the rest of the day staying dry. Winds will be a little gusty this weekend with a south wind gusting into the mid-20s Saturday and lower 20s Sunday.