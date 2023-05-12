99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wet weather will continue for the region through part of the weekend

A large area of low pressure will be swinging through the area today through Sunday bringing on and off periods of rain and thunderstorms.

By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

High temperatures will peak in the lower 70s both today and tomorrow with a cooler outlook for Mother's Day. Expect periods of showers and thunderstorms today with more of the same for the area on Saturday. This slow moving system will keep showers in the area Saturday night and into the first part of Sunday. As of now it appears the showers may even linger into the very early afternoon hours of Mother's Day before we start to dry out. Highs may only come close to 60° Sunday afternoon making for a cool close to this weekend. Next week is shaping up to be quite mild and dry. Highs peak in the 70s nearly all of the next week's work week.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
