Why is a bird flying inside Mayo Civic Center?

I am appalled every time I walk through the Civic Center and see this kid (standing, second from left) giving us the finger. Who is (or was) the little hooligan? Has no one at the Civic Center noticed the shockingly obscene gesture, and if they have, why has nothing been done about it? What is happening to the moral fiber of our country? — Shocked

I agree with you it's an unfortunate image, but often in these kinds of cases, things aren't what they appear to be.

Lee Hilgendorf, my all-knowing friend at the History Center of Olmsted County, told my boss that the photo is from the opening of Mayo Civic Auditorium in March 1939. Back then, the layout of the center had an addition on the north and south sides of what we now know as Presentation Hall, that was used for business offices and small meeting rooms.

"The kids in the photo are in front of the north side and are probably holding tickets for the Ice Capades," Lee wrote.

"As for the middle finger, ask yourself, was the 'bird' even a cultural thing in 1939, or is it a cosmic coincidence? I think he’s using two fingers to hold the ticket."

From Lee, I marched on over to Wikipedia, a website that was developed as a public convenience to contain a fraction of my boundless knowledge. There I learned — or should I say, recalled — that the first known use of the middle finger as an obscene gesture in the U.S. was in 1886 , when a ballplayer for the Boston Beaneaters was seen making the gesture to the cameraman in the team photo.

But from that timeframe to the dawn of the more modern era — say, the 1960s — other documented "fingers" seem few and far between. It does sort of beg logic to think of a young boy in Rochester, Minnesota, in the midst of the Great Depression and about to enter the brand-new civic arena to see some entertainment, would think to do such a thing. Maybe. But I highly doubt it.

My boss says this question reminds him of a complaint we received recently from a reader who claims that a 2007 file photo of a group of Century High School hockey players shows them giving a white supremacist's hand signal. The players are celebrating winning third place at the state tournament and each of them is holding up three fingers.

Now, if that were a coordinated salute, then most of the players slept through the part of the meeting because by my count, there are at least three different ways the players' hands are showing the number three.

Again, sometimes things aren't what they appear to be.

