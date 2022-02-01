SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Why isn't the shortest day the coldest day?

For that matter, why isn't the longest day the hottest day ?

By Answer Man
February 01, 2022 06:30 AM
It's cold out. I don't have to tell you that since you know everything. My question, though, has to do with average temperatures. The day with the shortest length of daylight, which I would think would be the coldest day, is around Dec. 21. However, going by average temperatures, the coldest days of the year don't happen until mid-to-late January. Why? It happens in the summer, too. The day with the most sunlight is around June 21. Yet, by average temperature, the warmest stretch of weather isn't until mid-to-late July. Why? I hope your answer to sun lightening is enlightening to me.— Mark.

Well, you're right about one thing. The shortest day of sunlight is not the coldest day of the year — or since we're talking about a season that encompasses both sides of New Year's Day — or the season.

The high temperature on Dec. 21, 2021, was 25 degrees. That was pretty much the average temperature for the month of December this winter. The low temperature for Dec. 21 was 8 degrees. There were eight days with a lower low.

That day's average temperature was 17. Again, in December there were eight days with a lower average temperature.

And if you think that ruins the "the amount of sunlight correlates to the heat" theory, let's look at June 21, 2021. The average temperature that day was 56 degrees, making it, on average, the coldest day of June.

So, why does this happen?

Well, I reached out to James Taggart, meteorologist at NWS in Chanhassen, Minn., who said there is a correlation between sunlight and temperature, but there are also many other factors.

First, here in Minnesota, our air temperature is a product of the air mass that forms over the Arctic and northwestern Canada. When that air mass forms, it slowly moves down across Canada and then passes through Minnesota.

That, Taggart said, takes time.

Then, as the air mass moves — and a new batch of air is being heated or cooled over the Arctic — it will change its temperature as it travels. But, how its temperature changes will vary.

This time of year, the amount of snow pack across Canada greatly influences how the temperature changes in that moving air mass. If there's a lot of snow, that has a cooling effect on the air. If there's not a lot of snow and ice, the air might warm up a bit, or just not cool as much.

Things like the jet stream, La Niña and El Niño, troughs and ridges, and all kinds of things that Taggart can talk about for hours also impact the air mass before it arrives in Southeast Minnesota.

Suffice it to say, these things determine whether the air moves quickly, slowly, gets modified with warm air from the south or not, and lots of other factors.

What it also means, Taggart said, is that while the amount of sunlight warming the air on the shortest (or longest) day of sunlight for the year has some impact on the temperature in Rochester, it's a delayed effect, and that's just one piece of the puzzle.

Send questions for the Answer Man to answerman@postbulletin.com.

