Why must we suffer through these lazy, hazy days?

Dear Answer Man: Are we ever going to see the sun again? We keep getting these days full of haze, and I’m sure this can’t be good for everyone with lung issues. When will this end, and what is the cause? — Luke Skywatcher.

Luke,

It would take the twin suns of Tatooine to burn through the haze that currently blankets our skies. Sadly, we shouldn't expect the smoky veil to be lifted anytime soon. According to a Reuters story published Monday , Canadian government officials said this year's wildfire season is likely to be the worst on record.

Tyler Hasenstein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, said one of three things needs to happen to clear the skies above Rochester.

"The fires would need to settle down," Hasenstein said. "Or the weather pattern move needs to move or the fires need to move."

So far, we're oh-for-three.

"It really has to do with the wind pattern," Hasenstein said. "Right now, we have an air mass where things aren’t changing a lot. The upper-level system is holding over Canada."

What happens, he said, is that as smoke from the fires ascends into the atmosphere, it moves into the upper levels and drifts southward from Canada into our area on the prevailing winds. If you look up in the sky, you might see some clouds, and that's normal. But also, you'll see this foggy haze up in the sky. That's the smoke.

"The milky quality you see in the sky is from the smoke," Hasenstein said. "It's like a fog up in the sky, a layer of cloud cover that is not clouds."

While some of the air quality issues we're dealing with on the ground are partly due to the smoke from Canada, generally, Hasenstein said, most of the smoke remains up high, so we don't actually breathe the bulk of it. Not that there's zero health impact. There certainly is some.

Additionally, the shading effect can impact the ozone indirectly and slow the dispersal of other air pollutants.

Of course, all that smoke isn't a good thing. According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, the Air Quality Index across Minnesota has been in the yellow and orange zones most of this week: that's "moderate" and "unhealthy for sensitive groups," respectively.

On Monday, the MPCA expanded the air quality alert for large swaths of Minnesota, including southeastern Minnesota. "The affected area includes ... Albert Lea, Rochester, Mankato ... and the tribal nations of Prairie Island, Mille Lacs, Fond du Lac, and Grand Portage."

Much like the NWS, the MPCA pointed to a "band of smoke from wildfires in Quebec" and very light winds.

Hasenstein said the stationary weather was largely to blame for the continued presence of the smoke in our skies.

As the MPCA says the fine particle levels are "considered unhealthy for everyone, across southeast Minnesota. This area includes Rochester and Winona."

So, if your lungs are easily irritated, this will probably have some impact, but people, this smoke is and will be just a mess up in the sky for the time being.

