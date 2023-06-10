99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Why must we suffer through these lazy, hazy days?

Answer Man says the smoke may shade the sky, but most of that smoke is staying up high.

Hazy Sky
The view of downtown Rochester from Collegeview Road East is obscured by a haze in the air Tuesday evening, June 6, 2023.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Answer Man
By Answer Man
Today at 9:00 AM

Dear Answer Man: Are we ever going to see the sun again? We keep getting these days full of haze, and I’m sure this can’t be good for everyone with lung issues. When will this end, and what is the cause? — Luke Skywatcher.

Luke,

It would take the twin suns of Tatooine to burn through the haze that currently blankets our skies. Sadly, we shouldn't expect the smoky veil to be lifted anytime soon. According to a Reuters story published Monday , Canadian government officials said this year's wildfire season is likely to be the worst on record.

Find more news important to you

Tyler Hasenstein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, said one of three things needs to happen to clear the skies above Rochester.

"The fires would need to settle down," Hasenstein said. "Or the weather pattern move needs to move or the fires need to move."

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, we're oh-for-three.

"It really has to do with the wind pattern," Hasenstein said. "Right now, we have an air mass where things aren’t changing a lot. The upper-level system is holding over Canada."

What happens, he said, is that as smoke from the fires ascends into the atmosphere, it moves into the upper levels and drifts southward from Canada into our area on the prevailing winds. If you look up in the sky, you might see some clouds, and that's normal. But also, you'll see this foggy haze up in the sky. That's the smoke.

"The milky quality you see in the sky is from the smoke," Hasenstein said. "It's like a fog up in the sky, a layer of cloud cover that is not clouds."

While some of the air quality issues we're dealing with on the ground are partly due to the smoke from Canada, generally, Hasenstein said, most of the smoke remains up high, so we don't actually breathe the bulk of it. Not that there's zero health impact. There certainly is some.

Additionally, the shading effect can impact the ozone indirectly and slow the dispersal of other air pollutants.

Of course, all that smoke isn't a good thing. According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, the Air Quality Index across Minnesota has been in the yellow and orange zones most of this week: that's "moderate" and "unhealthy for sensitive groups," respectively.

On Monday, the MPCA expanded the air quality alert for large swaths of Minnesota, including southeastern Minnesota. "The affected area includes ... Albert Lea, Rochester, Mankato ... and the tribal nations of Prairie Island, Mille Lacs, Fond du Lac, and Grand Portage."

ADVERTISEMENT

Much like the NWS, the MPCA pointed to a "band of smoke from wildfires in Quebec" and very light winds.

Hasenstein said the stationary weather was largely to blame for the continued presence of the smoke in our skies.

As the MPCA says the fine particle levels are "considered unhealthy for everyone, across southeast Minnesota. This area includes Rochester and Winona."

So, if your lungs are easily irritated, this will probably have some impact, but people, this smoke is and will be just a mess up in the sky for the time being.

Answer Man logo

Send questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .

Answer Man
By Answer Man
What To Read Next
Campus News graphic logo
Local
Campus News: Spring 2023 Dean's Lists
June 10, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
County Seat Coffeehouse
Business
County Seat Coffeehouse owners wants to incorporate their history into Mantorville
June 10, 2023 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
6-1-23 Hilltop House
Business
'Hidden nature spot': Hilltop House opens as wedding, event venue in Rochester
June 10, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Section 1AA golf finals
Prep
What to know about the 2023 high school golf state meets
June 10, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
060923-State Class A Boys and Girls T&F
Prep
Photos: State Class A boys and girls track and field on June 9, 2023
June 10, 2023 03:07 AM
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
060923-State Class A Boys and Girls T&F
Prep
Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Sylak is a double state champion
June 09, 2023 11:33 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
060923-State Class A Boys and Girls T&F
Prep
Dover-Eyota eighth-grader Kurtz a show stopper in her first state track-and-field meet
June 09, 2023 09:32 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff