Weather

Windy conditions to end the week

Temperatures stay below average.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
April 14, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will be another windy day with cloudy skies and highs in the low 40s. This continues into tomorrow as well, but the wind subsides Friday night. The weekend brings more below average temperatures in the low 40s but the sunshine makes a return. The new week brings similar cloudy conditions.

