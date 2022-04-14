Windy conditions to end the week
Temperatures stay below average.
Today will be another windy day with cloudy skies and highs in the low 40s. This continues into tomorrow as well, but the wind subsides Friday night. The weekend brings more below average temperatures in the low 40s but the sunshine makes a return. The new week brings similar cloudy conditions.
