Windy conditions today

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with a few snow showers possible during the morning hours. Otherwise; breezy conditions will be present across southeastern Minnesota this afternoon with winds possibly gusting over 40 mph at times. This breeze will be from the south and will usher in mild temperatures into the region with highs in the low to mid-50s looking likely. Clouds will remain present in the region through the day on Monday. Our next system will begin to move towards our region on Tuesday and in doing so it will bring with it rain for Tuesday and Wednesday.