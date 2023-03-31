Winter storm brings snow to the area tonight after rain showers and thunderstorms

Expect showers throughout the first part of the day with a round of thunderstorms to slide by this afternoon and into the evening. The cold air will be to our north during the daylight hours keeping precipitation in the form of wintry mix, freezing rain, and snow farther up into central and north-central Minnesota. Our precipitation will see a change from rain to some wintry mix and then snow after sunset. Snow looks likely until just before daybreak over southeastern Minnesota. Well have a chance to accumulate around 2-4" of snow before Saturday morning. Clouds decrease Saturday with a brisk north wind in the morning. Temperatures will rebound nicely by Sunday as highs warm to the mid-50s.