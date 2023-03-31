99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Winter storm brings snow to the area tonight after rain showers and thunderstorms

An area of lower pressure will bring a wide variety of spring weather to finish out this work week.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Expect showers throughout the first part of the day with a round of thunderstorms to slide by this afternoon and into the evening. The cold air will be to our north during the daylight hours keeping precipitation in the form of wintry mix, freezing rain, and snow farther up into central and north-central Minnesota. Our precipitation will see a change from rain to some wintry mix and then snow after sunset. Snow looks likely until just before daybreak over southeastern Minnesota. Well have a chance to accumulate around 2-4" of snow before Saturday morning. Clouds decrease Saturday with a brisk north wind in the morning. Temperatures will rebound nicely by Sunday as highs warm to the mid-50s.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
