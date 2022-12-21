Winter storm set to bring snow, blowing snow, and frigid air

An area of low pressure will pass by the region today. Snow will continue tonight into tomorrow with snow totals 3-6 inches around the area looking possible. Strong winds will pick up behind a cold front Thursday into Friday with gusts into the 30s Thursday and to the lower 40s on Friday. These strong gusty winds will create blowing and drifting with the potential of reduced visibility at times in open country side areas. Wind chills will drop into the 20s to 30s below and stay there through Saturday. Actual temperatures will struggle to make it above 0° Thursday through Saturday. I'm seeing a quiet, but cold Christmas Day in this forecast. Expect light winds and highs in the mid-single digits Sunday.