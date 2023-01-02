Winter storm set to bring wintry mix and snow to parts of the region

The wintry mix tonight may come down in the form of freezing rain at times leading to a decent chance of ice accumulating on roads and other surfaces. Roads, sidewalks, parking lots, and driveways may become very icy. This wintry mix will continue into part of Tuesday before our precipitation looks to switch over to snow later tomorrow. Snow amounts will be much higher to our north, but we'll still likely accumulate some snow on top of our potentially icy areas. Snow looks to move out of our area by Wednesday morning with a quieter, but breezy Wednesday afternoon.