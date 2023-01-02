99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Winter storm set to bring wintry mix and snow to parts of the region

Our weather will start off on a quieter note today before wintry mix develops and continues tonight with more of the same expected tomorrow.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
January 02, 2023 12:00 AM
The wintry mix tonight may come down in the form of freezing rain at times leading to a decent chance of ice accumulating on roads and other surfaces. Roads, sidewalks, parking lots, and driveways may become very icy. This wintry mix will continue into part of Tuesday before our precipitation looks to switch over to snow later tomorrow. Snow amounts will be much higher to our north, but we'll still likely accumulate some snow on top of our potentially icy areas. Snow looks to move out of our area by Wednesday morning with a quieter, but breezy Wednesday afternoon.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
