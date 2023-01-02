Winter storm set to bring wintry mix and snow to parts of the region
Our weather will start off on a quieter note today before wintry mix develops and continues tonight with more of the same expected tomorrow.
The wintry mix tonight may come down in the form of freezing rain at times leading to a decent chance of ice accumulating on roads and other surfaces. Roads, sidewalks, parking lots, and driveways may become very icy. This wintry mix will continue into part of Tuesday before our precipitation looks to switch over to snow later tomorrow. Snow amounts will be much higher to our north, but we'll still likely accumulate some snow on top of our potentially icy areas. Snow looks to move out of our area by Wednesday morning with a quieter, but breezy Wednesday afternoon.
Expect a fairly quiet New Year's Day forecast with highs topping off near the freezing mark.
Temperatures will top off in the mid-30s both today and tomorrow with a slight chance of a few sprinkles or snowflakes this afternoon and evening.
