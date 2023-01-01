99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather
Winter storm set to impact the region early this week

Expect a fairly quiet New Year's Day forecast with highs topping off near the freezing mark.

By Jared Piepenburg
January 01, 2023 12:00 AM
A little patchy fog can't be ruled out today with the mild temperatures and light winds. Highs will hit close to freezing with more mild temperatures forecast for Monday and Tuesday. A winter storm is set to move out of the Rockies and into the Central Plains tomorrow through Tuesday. This system will lift moisture and mild temperatures through our parts of the region. This will lead to a chance of snow, rain, and wintry mix at times starting later Monday. The chance of wintry mix sticks around Monday night into Tuesday before turning to snow Tuesday night. I'm not seeing the bitter cold arriving behind this system, but temperatures will back off a touch with highs in the lower 20s midweek.

By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
