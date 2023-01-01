Winter storm set to impact the region early this week

A little patchy fog can't be ruled out today with the mild temperatures and light winds. Highs will hit close to freezing with more mild temperatures forecast for Monday and Tuesday. A winter storm is set to move out of the Rockies and into the Central Plains tomorrow through Tuesday. This system will lift moisture and mild temperatures through our parts of the region. This will lead to a chance of snow, rain, and wintry mix at times starting later Monday. The chance of wintry mix sticks around Monday night into Tuesday before turning to snow Tuesday night. I'm not seeing the bitter cold arriving behind this system, but temperatures will back off a touch with highs in the lower 20s midweek.