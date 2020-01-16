Most of Southeast Minnesota is under a Winter Storm Warning from Friday morning to Saturday afternoon.
Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona counties are included in the warning.
A winter storm will impact the region Friday into Saturday, bringing significant snowfall to much of the area, along with possibly some icing along and south of Interstate 90.
In addition, winds on Saturday will be quite gusty and could lead to some blowing and drifting snow, especially in the open areas of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa.
Continue to pay close attention to the forecast and plan now for travel impacts.
Quick Overview:
- Winter storm remains on track - The Winter Storm Watch has been converted to either a Winter Storm Warning or a Winter Weather Advisory.
- Snowfall amounts of 3 to 8 inches expected, highest north of Interstate 90.
- A light coating of ice possible near and south of Interstate 90 Friday night.
- Strong winds could lead to significant blowing and drifting of snow on Saturday, especially west of the Mississippi River (near blizzard conditions could develop)