Winter Storm Warning: Heavy snow arrives in region

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 9 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday for most of Southeast Minnesota.

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
December 10, 2021 12:45 PM
Follow for the latest updates as a winter storm approaches Southeast Minnesota Friday.

