Winter Storm Warning: Over a foot of snow possible Tuesday-Thursday for Rochester area

A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect from noon Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday for the second round of this storm. The forecast is for 12 to 15 inches from this second round of snow for the Rochester area and north.

By Andrew Link
February 21, 2023 07:03 AM

Get ready for a big one.

The Rochester area is in a Winter Weather Advisory from 3 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday for the first round of a complex winter storm.

Snow could start around 2 p.m. as it spreads west to east. Expect 3 to 5 inches from this first round of snow with more accumulations north of our area and less to the south.

Temperatures will increase to near 22 degrees with wind chills in the single digits by Tuesday evening and remain steady through the overnight and much of Wednesday. Winds will increase overnight as they switch to northeast winds.

A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect from noon Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday for the second round of this storm. The forecast is for 12 to 15 inches from this second round of snow for the Rochester area and north.

Less snow and more ice is expected to our south near the Minnesota/Iowa border.

Strong northeast winds nearing 25 mph with gusts of 35 mph are forecast for most of Wednesday into Thursday before slowly decreasing into Thursday evening. Widespread blowing and drifting of the snow is expected after 4 p.m. Wednesday through noon Thursday.

The latest information from the National Weather Service La Crosse:

What has changed:

  • Increasing confidence for a narrow band of heavy snow this afternoon and tonight near the I-94 corridor. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories issued for this snow.
  • Winter Storm Watches/Warnings are in effect for the second round of heavy snow or wintry mix Wednesday into Thursday.

Overview:

  • First round of snow will impact areas along/north of I-90 this afternoon and tonight followed by possibly a brief lull Wednesday morning.
  • A second more widespread round of snow/wintry mix arrives Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning with snow rates likely exceeding 1"/hr at times.
  • It remains very likely that some locations north of I-90 will see over a foot of snow by the time this storm ends Thursday afternoon.
  • Bitter cold wind chills of 15 to 25 below zero are expected Friday morning.

Impacts:

  • Travel impacts developing north of Interstate 90 this afternoon and tonight with dangerous to near impossible travel across the area later Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.
  • Power lines and trees in northeast Iowa and far southwest Wisconsin (currently favored along and south of Highway 18) may be damaged by the combination of icing and strong winds Wednesday night.
  • Strong winds gusting 30 to 40 mph on Wednesday through Thursday will result in areas of blowing and drifting snow. Whiteouts are possible in open areas due to a combination of falling snow and strong winds.
By Andrew Link
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
