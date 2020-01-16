A winter storm will impact the region Friday into Saturday.
Most of Southeast Minnesota is under a Winter Storm Watch from Friday morning to Saturday afternoon.
Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona counties are included in the watch.
Confidence is increasing significant snowfall will occur across the region, however snow amounts could change.
Travel impacts are expected.
In addition, winds will increase Saturday, causing blowing and drifting snow and poor visibility for travel. Pay close attention to forecasts today into Friday.
Overview:
- Snow will move into the area Friday afternoon, with the heaviest accumulations likely Friday night. Some of the precipitation south of Interstate 90 could fall as freezing rain at times leading to some icing.
- Some blowing and drifting of snow is possible as the storm exits the area on Saturday.
- Travel will become impacted quickly Friday afternoon and evening as the snow moves in. Impacts could linger well into Saturday.
Confidence:
- Snow / Ice Forecast - Medium
- Travel Impacts - Medium to High