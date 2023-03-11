Winter system passes through the region this weekend

Winds will be a little gusty out of the southeast today. This will lead to some patchy areas of blowing snow as it falls today. Snow continues tonight with a chance of light snow lingering into Sunday. By the end of the weekend we could have around 1-3 inches of new snow. The heavier snow will stay up in North Dakota and northern Minnesota. Winds will switch to the northwest on Sunday with gusty conditions tomorrow as well as Monday. Temperatures both today and tomorrow will peak close to or just above the freezing mark. I'm seeing a little cooler temperatures with decreasing clouds on Monday and into Tuesday. Temperature look to get a decent boost around Wednesday and Thursday with highs forecast to close in on 40°.