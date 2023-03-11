6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Winter system passes through the region this weekend

Snow will push across southern Minnesota this morning with snow forecast in Rochester the second half of today and into tonight.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
March 11, 2023 12:00 AM

Winds will be a little gusty out of the southeast today. This will lead to some patchy areas of blowing snow as it falls today. Snow continues tonight with a chance of light snow lingering into Sunday. By the end of the weekend we could have around 1-3 inches of new snow. The heavier snow will stay up in North Dakota and northern Minnesota. Winds will switch to the northwest on Sunday with gusty conditions tomorrow as well as Monday. Temperatures both today and tomorrow will peak close to or just above the freezing mark. I'm seeing a little cooler temperatures with decreasing clouds on Monday and into Tuesday. Temperature look to get a decent boost around Wednesday and Thursday with highs forecast to close in on 40°.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
School Closings.png
Weather
Weather-related closings and announcements for Friday, March 10, 2023
March 10, 2023 08:41 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Area Snowfall Reports.png
Weather
How much snow did we get? See the March 9-10 totals here
March 10, 2023 07:51 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: What are the world temperature records?
March 10, 2023 07:10 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Caledonia, Goodhue Section 1AA girls basketball championship
Prep
Photos: Caledonia, Goodhue Section 1AA girls basketball championship on March 10, 2023
March 10, 2023 09:52 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Caledonia, Goodhue Section 1AA girls basketball championship
Prep
Goodhue's Gadient, team blister in winning Section 1AA title
March 10, 2023 09:28 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Stewartville vs. Austin Girls Basketball Section 1AAA Championsh
Photos: Stewartville, Austin girls basketball Section 1AAA championship on March 10, 2023
March 10, 2023 08:01 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Stewartville vs. Austin Girls Basketball Section 1AAA Championsh
Prep
Stewartville girls basketball rides strong defense to first state tournament
March 10, 2023 07:17 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe