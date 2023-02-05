Work week forecast

The work week starts off with a chance of rain for Monday. Temperatures hover just under the 40 degree mark, but wind gusts near 30 mph will make it feel colder. Tuesday features a partly sunny sky and a high near freezing. A nicer, calmer day is expected on Wednesday with sunshine and a high in the upper 30s. The 30s continue into Thursday, but the work week ends on a cooler note with upper 20s on Friday and a slight chance of rain or snow.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.