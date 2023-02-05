Work week forecast
Above average temperatures with a few chances for precip
The work week starts off with a chance of rain for Monday. Temperatures hover just under the 40 degree mark, but wind gusts near 30 mph will make it feel colder. Tuesday features a partly sunny sky and a high near freezing. A nicer, calmer day is expected on Wednesday with sunshine and a high in the upper 30s. The 30s continue into Thursday, but the work week ends on a cooler note with upper 20s on Friday and a slight chance of rain or snow.
Highs over the weekend will hit the lower 30s both Saturday and Sunday with milder starts to our days.
