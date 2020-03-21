WINONA — The Winona County Courthouse is now closed to the public as a result of national, state and local declarations of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials said the operations of the Winona County District Court, including the holding of hearings and accepting of legal case filings, will continue, but under specific circumstances.
An administrative order issued Friday limits public access to the courthouse to the parties in the case, attorneys representing the parties, necessary court staff and other individuals the presiding judge deems necessary to the hearing.
The Minnesota Department of Corrections (Probation Office) and the Winona County Attorney’s Office, which are housed in the courthouse, will remain in operation during the COVID-19 emergency, but public access will be limited.
People with business with the probation office or county attorney’s office must call the office ahead of time to arrange an appointment.