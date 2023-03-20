WORKPLACE & CAREERS
Welcome to our "Workplace and Careers" page. Here you'll find news about careers, business and work-life balance, as well as career opportunities from our region.
The bills, if made law, would provide grants to hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities to take action to reduce violent incidents against their employees.
PROFESSIONAL
SKILLED/TRADE
GENERAL
MORE JOBS BY INDUSTRY
Click, then filter by location, salary, etc.
Click, then filter by location, salary, etc.
Information about how to land that next gig.
Work is certainly not the only thing people do to make life fulfilling. In fact, it doesn’t even make up a third of the average life span. So why do we assume a hefty salary will solve all of life’s problems and ensure a happily ever after?
Next time you click on a job offer email, consider these tips to identify if the email is a fake.
Even before the elevator doors opened up to take me back down to the lobby, I already felt the sinking feeling of failure. It was without a doubt the single worst interview of my life. But the story doesn't end there...
While it’s not in your best interest to frame your potential employer as your mortal enemy, it can be very beneficial to walk into your interview with a few Jedi mind tricks hidden up your sleeve.
If you find yourself being laid off, here are a few things to keep in mind as you navigate this uncertain time.
A hiring manager typically spends 5-7 seconds glancing at a resume.That’s right, seconds. That’s not much time to make a good first impression, which is why you need to make sure you fix any of these issues on your own resume.
These five tips will help you uncover what your passion is and how you might make a living (and a life) from it.
You might be in a job you love, but career experts say you should always be on the lookout for another. Here are ten reasons why you should always be looking for your next job.
Grill’d Phillys. The 60/40 burger. Hand-pulled Chinese noodles. New-American cuisine. Fresh crepes filled with mascarpone cream. And that’s just the food. Take a peek inside Rochester’s five best new restaurants—as voted by our readers.
CoreGro, based in New York City and South Africa, purchased the former Zumbro Education District complex at 221 Second Ave. SW in Byron for $2.25 million on March 10, 2023.
Zumbro Valley Health Center, a nonprofit organization that provides mental health and substance use disorder services, hopes to revamp the ex-Northgate Health Club facility at 1112 Seventh St. NW.
Enterprise Truck Rental, which is an offshoot of the well-known Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand, is building out a spot along a Rochester frontage road at 1515 U.S. Highway 52 North.
Med City streetwear designer Daniel Johnson Jr. is ready to open the doors of his new Levels store in the Scheels wing of Rochester's Apache Mall on Thursday, March 30.
"The universe threw me a bone with the succulents and the Window Wonderz products because I don’t know where I would have been without that," said Jeremy Westrum, owner of Rootz of Inspiration.
Annie Jurrens founded Refill Goods, a low-waste general store, to offer sustainable, local options and a welcoming community space.
Rochester-based Sunshine Chester LLC recently purchased Chester Estates apartments on Sixth Avenue Southeast from St. Paul-based BB Housing, which owned it under the umbrella of Phoenix Development.
Exclusive
West Circle Drive on Rochester's west end has been growing for over a decade. What has attracted a growing restaurant scene there over the years?
Permits have been filed to build out a second Jersey Mike's Subs location in the Windsor Retail Center at 416 Crossroads Drive SW.