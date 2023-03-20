50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
WORKPLACE & CAREERS

Welcome to our "Workplace and Careers" page. Here you'll find news about careers, business and work-life balance, as well as career opportunities from our region.

Latest headlines
wpv bill.png
Health
Rochester legislators aim to curb workplace violence in health care, human services settings
The bills, if made law, would provide grants to hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities to take action to reduce violent incidents against their employees.
March 20, 2023 02:12 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR has 200 paid summer internships
January 19, 2023 09:09 AM
Business
Come on 2023: Make this a better year for women at work
December 31, 2022 11:30 AM
Local
2022 in Review: Preston works to increase housing market as veterans home opens in 2023
December 31, 2022 07:00 AM

More work and career news
Job search resources
Information about how to land that next gig.
0203 Recruits.jpg
Why pay isn’t the best part of a job
Work is certainly not the only thing people do to make life fulfilling. In fact, it doesn’t even make up a third of the average life span. So why do we assume a hefty salary will solve all of life’s problems and ensure a happily ever after?
120719.N.FF.CyberSecurityWEB.jpg
Deceiving dream jobs: 5 red flags of a job scam
Next time you click on a job offer email, consider these tips to identify if the email is a fake.
030620.F.FF.BURNOUT.TOPMEDIA
Bouncing back: How to overcome a bad job interview
Even before the elevator doors opened up to take me back down to the lobby, I already felt the sinking feeling of failure. It was without a doubt the single worst interview of my life. But the story doesn't end there...
How to interview like a Jedi master
While it’s not in your best interest to frame your potential employer as your mortal enemy, it can be very beneficial to walk into your interview with a few Jedi mind tricks hidden up your sleeve.
How to survive being laid off
If you find yourself being laid off, here are a few things to keep in mind as you navigate this uncertain time.
What NOT to do on your resume
A hiring manager typically spends 5-7 seconds glancing at a resume.That’s right, seconds. That’s not much time to make a good first impression, which is why you need to make sure you fix any of these issues on your own resume.
5 tips for uncovering your career passion
These five tips will help you uncover what your passion is and how you might make a living (and a life) from it.
10 reasons you should always be looking for your next job
You might be in a job you love, but career experts say you should always be on the lookout for another. Here are ten reasons why you should always be looking for your next job.
Business headlines
First Meeting Noodle
Rochester Magazine
You voted. These are Rochester's 5 best new restaurants
Grill’d Phillys. The 60/40 burger. Hand-pulled Chinese noodles. New-American cuisine. Fresh crepes filled with mascarpone cream. And that’s just the food. Take a peek inside Rochester’s five best new restaurants—as voted by our readers.
April 03, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Rochester Magazine Staff
20230330_132850.jpg
Business
Byron educational complex sold for $2.25 million
CoreGro, based in New York City and South Africa, purchased the former Zumbro Education District complex at 221 Second Ave. SW in Byron for $2.25 million on March 10, 2023.
April 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
20230329_132444.jpg
Business
Zumbro Valley Health Center hopes to retool former workout club to offer mental health services
Zumbro Valley Health Center, a nonprofit organization that provides mental health and substance use disorder services, hopes to revamp the ex-Northgate Health Club facility at 1112 Seventh St. NW.
April 01, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
20230328_143848.jpg
Business
New truck rental operation to roll into Rochester
Enterprise Truck Rental, which is an offshoot of the well-known Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand, is building out a spot along a Rochester frontage road at 1515 U.S. Highway 52 North.
March 30, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
unnamed-3.jpg
Business
Levels to open new Apache Mall store this week
Med City streetwear designer Daniel Johnson Jr. is ready to open the doors of his new Levels store in the Scheels wing of Rochester's Apache Mall on Thursday, March 30.
March 29, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rootz of Inspiration
Community
Jeremy Westrum roots for people and plants at his Rochester store
"The universe threw me a bone with the succulents and the Window Wonderz products because I don’t know where I would have been without that," said Jeremy Westrum, owner of Rootz of Inspiration.
March 28, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Refill Goods
Business
From home to storefront: This old Plainview house has the bones of a community space
Annie Jurrens founded Refill Goods, a low-waste general store, to offer sustainable, local options and a welcoming community space.
March 27, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
20230323_125021.jpg
Business
Local investors paid $3.1 million to buy Chester Estates from Creekside Apartments owner
Rochester-based Sunshine Chester LLC recently purchased Chester Estates apartments on Sixth Avenue Southeast from St. Paul-based BB Housing, which owned it under the umbrella of Phoenix Development.
March 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Smoak BBQ
Exclusive
Business
A growing restaurant hub can be found around Rochester’s West Circle Drive
West Circle Drive on Rochester's west end has been growing for over a decade. What has attracted a growing restaurant scene there over the years?
March 25, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
20230321_121252.jpg
Business
Jersey Mike's to double its Med City presence with second Rochester location
Permits have been filed to build out a second Jersey Mike's Subs location in the Windsor Retail Center at 416 Crossroads Drive SW.
March 24, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
