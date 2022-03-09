SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment

Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council awards $155,355 in grants

Twenty-five individual artists in the region received $100,335 in grants and five arts organizations were awarded $50,000.

Southeast Minnesota Arts Council
By Post Bulletin staff report
March 08, 2022 09:01 PM
ROCHESTER — The Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) awarded $155,355 in funding to individual artists and organizations across the region, the organization announced in a news release Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

In total, 35 grants were awarded with 25 Individual Artist grants for $100,335, five General Operating Support grants to arts organizations for $50,000, three School Residency grants for $9,000 and two Opportunity Grants for $1,000.

For information about the grant application process, eligibility, or grant writing assistance, contact the SEMAC office at 2778 D Commerce Dr. NW, Rochester, MN 55901, or call 507-281-4848. Information may also be found on the SEMAC website at www.semac.org .

These are the following individuals and organizations awarded arts programming grants by county:

Dodge County

  • Kasson-Mantorville Community Education received a $500 Opportunity Grant forThe Fabulous Armadillos Live in Concert.

Fillmore County

  • Robbie Brokken received a $5,000 Individual Artist Grant for Salvaged Heirlooms; upcycled adornment.
  • Catherine Glynn received a $5,000 Individual Artist Grant for Presence: Distilled & Unleashed.
  • Lane Powell received a $5,000 Individual Artist Grant for UPWARD & ONWARD:
  • Fillmore Central Schools received a $3,000 School Residency Grant for Big Band Bash at Fillmore Central High School.
  • History Alive Lanesboro received a $5,000 General Operating Support Grant for Administrative Expenses.

Freeborn County

  • Albert Lea Community Band received a $5,000 General Operating Support Grant for Administrative Expenses.

Goodhue County

  • Eleanor Jensen received a $3,000 Individual Artist Grant for Prairie and Place.
  • Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools received a $3,000 School Residency Grant for WOW Hot Metal Casting.

Houston County

  • Al Snyder received a $3,000 Individual Artist Grant for Watercolor Creations for Kids.

Mower County

  • Quake Jones received a $3,000 Individual Artist Grant for Uniting the 507 Music Scene.

Olmsted County

  • Jennie Brass received a $3,000 Individual Artist Grant for Resin-ating Through Art.
  • Chris Delisle received a $5,000 Individual Artist Grant for Proto Language.
  • Carlota Gay received a $3,000 Individual Artist Grant for Women through their Eyes: Stories of Diversity and Hope.
  • Wiley Harang received a $5,000 Individual Artist Grant for Beautiful Ways.
  • Keith Lawrence received a $3,000 Individual Artist Grant for Faces of Recovery.
  • Marie Maher received a $5,000 Individual Artist Grant for The Well-Versed Senior.
  • Tierney Parker received a $3,000 Individual Artist Grant for Pieces of Me.
  • Susan Waughtal received a $5,000 Individual Artist Grant for A Squash Blossom Farm Compendium.
  • David Wilson received a $5,000 Individual Artist Grant for A Volume of Original Music: My Artworks.
  • Rochester STEM Academy received a $3,000 School Residency Grant for Spoken Word Residency.
  • Gallery 24 received a $5,000 General Operating Support Grant for Administrative Expenses.
  • Rochester Repertory Theatre Company received a $5,000 General Operating Support Grant for Staffing & Salaries.

Rice County

  • Madelyn Hartke received a $3,000 Individual Artist Grant for Tracking Original Music to Tape.
  • Kate Langlais received a $3,000 Individual Artist Grant for I am Minnesota, Part 2.
  • Amerikkan Poijat Finnish Brass Band received a $5,000 General Operating Support Grant for Administrative Expenses.

Steele County

  • Minnesota Association of Community Theatres received a $500 Opportunity Grant for Fast Fest 2022.

Winona County

  • Doctor Bob Armstrong received a $5,000 Individual Artist Grant for Introduction to Puppetry; building rod puppets.
  • Mary Farrell received a $5,000 Individual Artist Grant for Lake Winona: Getting Back to Health.
  • Parker Forsell received a $3,000 Individual Artist Grant for Discovering the Ocooch Mountain Echo.
  • Sarah Johnson received a $5,000 Individual Artist Grant for You Are Not Alone Mural.
  • Jon Swanson received a $4,335 Individual Artist Grant for Images of Mid West Music Festival 2022.
  • Elizabeth Tevis received a $3,000 Individual Artist Grant for Suminagashi Scape: The Driftless.
  • LaVonte Thompson received a $3,000 Individual Artist Grant for Give Me My Flowers: Exalting Black Women.
  • Mai'a Williams received a $5,000 Individual Artist Grant for Blooming.
