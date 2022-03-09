Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council awards $155,355 in grants

ROCHESTER — The Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) awarded $155,355 in funding to individual artists and organizations across the region, the organization announced in a news release Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

In total, 35 grants were awarded with 25 Individual Artist grants for $100,335, five General Operating Support grants to arts organizations for $50,000, three School Residency grants for $9,000 and two Opportunity Grants for $1,000.

For information about the grant application process, eligibility, or grant writing assistance, contact the SEMAC office at 2778 D Commerce Dr. NW, Rochester, MN 55901, or call 507-281-4848. Information may also be found on the SEMAC website at www.semac.org .

These are the following individuals and organizations awarded arts programming grants by county:

Dodge County

Kasson-Mantorville Community Education received a $500 Opportunity Grant forThe Fabulous Armadillos Live in Concert.

Fillmore County

Robbie Brokken received a $5,000 Individual Artist Grant for Salvaged Heirlooms; upcycled adornment .

received a $5,000 Individual Artist Grant for . Catherine Glynn received a $5,000 Individual Artist Grant for Presence: Distilled & Unleashed .

received a $5,000 Individual Artist Grant for . Lane Powell received a $5,000 Individual Artist Grant for UPWARD & ONWARD:

received a $5,000 Individual Artist Grant for Fillmore Central Schools received a $3,000 School Residency Grant for Big Band Bash at Fillmore Central High School .

received a $3,000 School Residency Grant for . History Alive Lanesboro received a $5,000 General Operating Support Grant for Administrative Expenses.

Freeborn County

Albert Lea Community Band received a $5,000 General Operating Support Grant for Administrative Expenses.

Goodhue County

Eleanor Jensen received a $3,000 Individual Artist Grant for Prairie and Place .

received a $3,000 Individual Artist Grant for . Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools received a $3,000 School Residency Grant for WOW Hot Metal Casting.

Houston County

Al Snyder received a $3,000 Individual Artist Grant for Watercolor Creations for Kids.

Mower County

Quake Jones received a $3,000 Individual Artist Grant for Uniting the 507 Music Scene.

Olmsted County

Jennie Brass received a $3,000 Individual Artist Grant for Resin-ating Through Art .

received a $3,000 Individual Artist Grant for . Chris Delisle received a $5,000 Individual Artist Grant for Proto Language .

received a $5,000 Individual Artist Grant for . Carlota Gay received a $3,000 Individual Artist Grant for Women through their Eyes: Stories of Diversity and Hope.

received a $3,000 Individual Artist Grant for Wiley Harang received a $5,000 Individual Artist Grant for Beautiful Ways .

received a $5,000 Individual Artist Grant for . Keith Lawrence received a $3,000 Individual Artist Grant for Faces of Recovery.

received a $3,000 Individual Artist Grant for Marie Maher received a $5,000 Individual Artist Grant for The Well-Versed Senior.

received a $5,000 Individual Artist Grant for Tierney Parker received a $3,000 Individual Artist Grant for Pieces of Me .

received a $3,000 Individual Artist Grant for . Susan Waughtal received a $5,000 Individual Artist Grant for A Squash Blossom Farm Compendium .

received a $5,000 Individual Artist Grant for . David Wilson received a $5,000 Individual Artist Grant for A Volume of Original Music: My Artworks .

received a $5,000 Individual Artist Grant for . Rochester STEM Academy received a $3,000 School Residency Grant for Spoken Word Residency .

received a $3,000 School Residency Grant for . Gallery 24 received a $5,000 General Operating Support Grant for Administrative Expenses .

received a $5,000 General Operating Support Grant for . Rochester Repertory Theatre Company received a $5,000 General Operating Support Grant for Staffing & Salaries.

Rice County

Madelyn Hartke received a $3,000 Individual Artist Grant for Tracking Original Music to Tape .

received a $3,000 Individual Artist Grant for . Kate Langlais received a $3,000 Individual Artist Grant for I am Minnesota, Part 2 .

received a $3,000 Individual Artist Grant for . Amerikkan Poijat Finnish Brass Band received a $5,000 General Operating Support Grant for Administrative Expenses.

Steele County

Minnesota Association of Community Theatres received a $500 Opportunity Grant for Fast Fest 2022.

Winona County