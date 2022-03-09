Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council awards $155,355 in grants
Twenty-five individual artists in the region received $100,335 in grants and five arts organizations were awarded $50,000.
ROCHESTER — The Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) awarded $155,355 in funding to individual artists and organizations across the region, the organization announced in a news release Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
In total, 35 grants were awarded with 25 Individual Artist grants for $100,335, five General Operating Support grants to arts organizations for $50,000, three School Residency grants for $9,000 and two Opportunity Grants for $1,000.
For information about the grant application process, eligibility, or grant writing assistance, contact the SEMAC office at 2778 D Commerce Dr. NW, Rochester, MN 55901, or call 507-281-4848. Information may also be found on the SEMAC website at www.semac.org .
These are the following individuals and organizations awarded arts programming grants by county:
Dodge County
- Kasson-Mantorville Community Education received a $500 Opportunity Grant forThe Fabulous Armadillos Live in Concert.
Fillmore County
- Robbie Brokken received a $5,000 Individual Artist Grant for Salvaged Heirlooms; upcycled adornment.
- Catherine Glynn received a $5,000 Individual Artist Grant for Presence: Distilled & Unleashed.
- Lane Powell received a $5,000 Individual Artist Grant for UPWARD & ONWARD:
- Fillmore Central Schools received a $3,000 School Residency Grant for Big Band Bash at Fillmore Central High School.
- History Alive Lanesboro received a $5,000 General Operating Support Grant for Administrative Expenses.
Freeborn County
- Albert Lea Community Band received a $5,000 General Operating Support Grant for Administrative Expenses.
Goodhue County
- Eleanor Jensen received a $3,000 Individual Artist Grant for Prairie and Place.
- Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools received a $3,000 School Residency Grant for WOW Hot Metal Casting.
Houston County
- Al Snyder received a $3,000 Individual Artist Grant for Watercolor Creations for Kids.
Mower County
- Quake Jones received a $3,000 Individual Artist Grant for Uniting the 507 Music Scene.
Olmsted County
- Jennie Brass received a $3,000 Individual Artist Grant for Resin-ating Through Art.
- Chris Delisle received a $5,000 Individual Artist Grant for Proto Language.
- Carlota Gay received a $3,000 Individual Artist Grant for Women through their Eyes: Stories of Diversity and Hope.
- Wiley Harang received a $5,000 Individual Artist Grant for Beautiful Ways.
- Keith Lawrence received a $3,000 Individual Artist Grant for Faces of Recovery.
- Marie Maher received a $5,000 Individual Artist Grant for The Well-Versed Senior.
- Tierney Parker received a $3,000 Individual Artist Grant for Pieces of Me.
- Susan Waughtal received a $5,000 Individual Artist Grant for A Squash Blossom Farm Compendium.
- David Wilson received a $5,000 Individual Artist Grant for A Volume of Original Music: My Artworks.
- Rochester STEM Academy received a $3,000 School Residency Grant for Spoken Word Residency.
- Gallery 24 received a $5,000 General Operating Support Grant for Administrative Expenses.
- Rochester Repertory Theatre Company received a $5,000 General Operating Support Grant for Staffing & Salaries.
Rice County
- Madelyn Hartke received a $3,000 Individual Artist Grant for Tracking Original Music to Tape.
- Kate Langlais received a $3,000 Individual Artist Grant for I am Minnesota, Part 2.
- Amerikkan Poijat Finnish Brass Band received a $5,000 General Operating Support Grant for Administrative Expenses.
Steele County
- Minnesota Association of Community Theatres received a $500 Opportunity Grant for Fast Fest 2022.
Winona County
- Doctor Bob Armstrong received a $5,000 Individual Artist Grant for Introduction to Puppetry; building rod puppets.
- Mary Farrell received a $5,000 Individual Artist Grant for Lake Winona: Getting Back to Health.
- Parker Forsell received a $3,000 Individual Artist Grant for Discovering the Ocooch Mountain Echo.
- Sarah Johnson received a $5,000 Individual Artist Grant for You Are Not Alone Mural.
- Jon Swanson received a $4,335 Individual Artist Grant for Images of Mid West Music Festival 2022.
- Elizabeth Tevis received a $3,000 Individual Artist Grant for Suminagashi Scape: The Driftless.
- LaVonte Thompson received a $3,000 Individual Artist Grant for Give Me My Flowers: Exalting Black Women.
- Mai'a Williams received a $5,000 Individual Artist Grant for Blooming.