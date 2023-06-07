Cannon Falls advances to state baseball tournament after two wins over La Crescent-Hokah

ROCHESTER — To say starting pitcher Jack Meyers cruised through Cannon Falls’ games against La Crescent-Hokah for the Section 1AA baseball title is possibly the understatement of the year.

The sophomore needed only 67 pitches to lead the Bombers to a Game 1 3-1 win over the Lancers, which forced a must-win Game 2 for Cannon Falls. Forty-five minutes after recording the final out of Game 1, Meyers was back on the mound, pacing his third-seeded Bombers (21-5) to a 3-0 win.

“The plan was for him to throw 115 pitches, so whatever that took,” coach Bucky Lindow said. “But it's pretty incredible that he got the first game done with 67. I mean, that's just so efficient. And it also means we're playing defense because, if you're only throwing 67 pitches, that means we got to make some plays, too, and we did.”

Meyers and the defense behind him allowed just one run over 14 innings. But efficiency was the name of the game for Cannon Falls. Lindow credits pitching coaches Keith Meyers and Quinton Lindow with their plan for the final games of the section tournament.

“Right when we lost the game Saturday, they said, ‘Alright, here's what we need to do to win three games.’ They didn't have a plan to win the next one Saturday. It was Saturday, Tuesday, Tuesday,” Lindow said. “They said we got to keep all our pitchers under 75. And we did, so that means we have everybody available today. It was a great plan by Keith and Q and gotta give them all the credit. And our pitchers all the credit for being efficient.”

The Bombers pitching and defense shined Tuesday night at Mayo Field, but so did their offense. Led in Game 2 by Jadan Winchell (2-for-3), Nick Barrett (2-for-3) and Meyers (1-for-2 with an intentional walk), Cannon Falls put up the three runs necessary to shut down the No. 4 Lancers.

Cannon Falls scored early in Game 2 off a Meyers ground rule double that scored third baseman Winchell.

The scoring continued in the third inning, when a Winchell sacrifice fly scored Elliott Nelson, putting the Bombers up 2-0.

Meyers left the game after five innings pitched, allowing no runs on two hits and striking out five. Gavin Gray took over in relief and struck out two and walked two in the sixth.

After Winchell doubled to center to lead off the bottom of the sixth, the Lancers intentionally walked Meyers and Tyler Johnston in an effort to keep a double play in order. With the bases loaded, Barrett grounded to second baseman Mayes Boyer. Boyer threw Winchell out at home and the Lancers threw the ball to first. In a heads up play, Meyers scored, pushing the Bombers lead to the final score of 3-0.

The win punched the Bombers ticket to St. Cloud for the Class AA state baseball tournament.

“These guys earned it by just focusing on the little things,” Lindow said. “We talk about quality at bats and extending leads and things like that. We don't ever talk about winning, but we know that if you do all the little things that leads to a win. And that's what happened today. We did it twice. Incredible pitching, great defense.”

The chance to play for a state title has Meyers excited.

“I’ve always wanted to win a state championship, so this is a step towards that,” Meyers said. “And hopefully we just keep it rolling.”

Cannon Falls wins Game 1

The first inning of Game 1 started with some drama: After a leadoff single from Eli McCool, starting pitcher Mayes Boyer was hit on the left side of his head by a pitch from Cannon Falls starter Meyers. A bunt from Nathan Masterson loaded the bases, but a strikeout, groundout and McCool’s baserunning error ended the inning.

In the bottom of the first, Mitchell Reining was thrown out of the game by the first base umpire and was replaced by Alex Donovan. Bombers leadoff hitter Nelson stole second base, advanced on an Ari Wells groundout and scored on Winchell’s single to right to take an early 1-0 lead.

Meyers singled to short on a ball bobbled by Kale Baker, which was scored an error. Tyler Johnston hit an RBI single to left to extend the lead to 2-0 Cannon Falls.

That lead held until the top of the sixth, when pinch runner Talan Trynowski scored on a sacrifice fly from Nathan Masterson to cut the lead to one run, 2-1.

Meyers led off the bottom of the sixth for the Bombers, and hit a solo home run over the left field fence to extend the lead to 3-1. The Lancers threatened early in the seventh after Brady Grupa hit a double to right, but Meyers sat down the next three hitters to seal the 3-1 victory.